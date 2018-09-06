James Patterson donates $2 million to classroom libraries
In this Aug. 30, 2016 file photo, author James Patterson poses for a portrait in New York to promote his upcoming book, 'The Murder of Stephen King.' (Photo by Taylor Jewell / Invision / AP, File)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, September 6, 2018 8:37AM EDT
NEW YORK -- James Patterson is on Round IV of his donations to classroom libraries.
The bestselling novelist told The Associated Press on Thursday that he was acting on his pledge to give $2 million in 2018, the fourth year of his "Patterson Pledge" campaign. Grants of $500 are being distributed to 4,000 teachers from around the country, to be matched by 500 "Bonus Points" from Scholastic Book Clubs.
Since launching the "Patterson Pledge" in 2015, he has given away more than $7 million to teachers in grades pre-K through 12. He also has donated millions to literacy programs and independent booksellers.
Patterson said in a statement that he was "thrilled" to help teachers and their "extraordinary efforts" to get kids reading.
Pretty neat way to start my morning. Thanks @Scholastic @JP_Books Really looking forward to putting this opportunity to good use. #PangbornProud #wcpsmd pic.twitter.com/n4DGCEtJzv— Nick Roth (@pangbornroth) September 5, 2018