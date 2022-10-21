James Corden breaks his silence about that restaurant ban

When it comes to all that drama surrounding being temporarily banned from a famous New York City restaurant, James Corden finds it all "so silly."

In an interview with the New York Times to promote his forthcoming Amazon series "Mammals," Corden commented on another patron at the restaurant where he was dining with the Times reporter having words with her server about not liking her eggs.

"Happens every day," Corden said. "It's happening in 55,000 restaurants as we speak. It's always about eggs."

"Can you imagine now, if we just blasted her on Twitter? Would that be fair?," he added. "This is my point. It's insane."

Earlier this week, the late-night host was briefly "86'd" from Balthazar by its owner, Keith McNally, who posted on Instagram that Corden was "the most abusive customer to my Balthazar servers since the restaurant opened 25 years ago."

One of the incidents he cited was Corden allegedly throwing a fit after "a little bit of egg white" ended up in an egg yolk omelette with gruyere cheese that his wife had ordered.

Soon after McNally posted that, Corden had called him and "apologized profusely," according to the restaurateur, and all was resolved.

"I haven't done anything wrong, on any level," Corden told the Times, adding that he wouldn't have cancelled the interview over the awkwardness of having to discuss it.

"I was there. I get it," he added.

"I feel so Zen about the whole thing. Because I think it's so silly," Corden said. "I just think it's beneath all of us. It's beneath you. It's certainly beneath your publication.