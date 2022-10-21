James Corden breaks his silence about that restaurant ban

James Corden attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala in New York, on May 2, 2022. (Evan Agostini / Invision / AP) James Corden attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala in New York, on May 2, 2022. (Evan Agostini / Invision / AP)

MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social