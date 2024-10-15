Entertainment

    Jake E. Lee, former Ozzy Osbourne guitarist, expected to 'fully recover' after being shot 'multiple times'

    Jake E. Lee, former guitarist for Ozzy Osbourne, performing at the 2014 M3 Rock Fest in Columbia, Maryland. Jake E. Lee, former guitarist for Ozzy Osbourne, performing at the 2014 M3 Rock Fest in Columbia, Maryland.
    Rock guitarist Jake E. Lee, who’s played with heavy metal heavyweight Ozzy Osbourne, was hospitalized early Tuesday morning after he was shot “multiple times” in Las Vegas, a representative for the musician told CNN in a statement.

    “Lee is fully conscious and doing well in an intensive care unit at a Las Vegas hospital. He is expected to fully recover,” the representative said.

    The shooting occurred while Lee was outside walking his dog and is believed to be “completely random.”

    According to a statement from the Las Vegas Metro Police Department, “officers responded to a shooting incident in the 11000 block of Alora Street” around 2:42 a.m. on Tuesday.

    “Officers arrived and located a male victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The male was transported to the hospital,” the statement read.

    The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made at this time, police said.

    Lee, 67, is a veteran rock guitarist, having spent time playing with Osbourne in the 1980s.

    Lee later founded the heavy metal group Badlands with former Black Sabbath members Ray Gillen and Eric Singer. He formed his own band Red Dragon Cartel in 2013.

    CNN’s Lisa Respers France contributed to this report.

