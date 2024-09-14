Jade Eagleson wins album of the year at Canadian Country Music Association awards

Ontario country artist Jade Eagleson has won album of the year at the 2024 Canadian Country Music Association Awards in Edmonton.

The singer from Bailieboro, Ont., was up for six awards alongside Alberta's MacKenzie Porter.

Eagleson took home album of the year for “Do It Anyway" and says he's thankful to his wife and management team for helping him reach the level he's at.

The James Barker Band from Woodville, Ont., also won fans' choice and group of the year at the award show, held in Edmonton.

During their acceptance speech, frontman Barker hinted at new music and a possible tour in 2025.

Another Ontario crooner, Josh Ross, has taken home a trio of awards, receiving entertainer of the year, male artist of the year and single of the year.

He says he and his band play roughly 150 shows every year and are never home, but says taking home entertainer of the year makes the hard work worth it.

Porter took home female artist of the year, ending the five-year streak of Tenille Townes being awarded the coveted hardware.

Porter had been nominated seven times previously for the award in the past decade but hadn’t won until tonight.

The artist from Medicine Hat, Alta., says it takes a lot of hard work and hustle to succeed as a female in the country music industry and gave a shout out to her fellow singers and her newborn daughter.

Joining the two artists in the winners' circle was Ontario singer-songwriter Owen Riegling, who won for breakthrough artist of the year.

The show began with American artist and co-host Thomas Rhett being dubbed an honorary Canadian by Edmonton Oilers players Corey Perry and Leon Draisaitl.

Rhett donned an Oilers jersey that was gifted to him by the pair.

The return of k.d. lang and the Reclines was expected to be a highlight of the show.

The appearance will mark the first time the Alberta songstress has teamed up with the band in 35 years and is tied to lang's induction into the Canadian Country Music Hall of Fame.

The awards show is back in Alberta’s capital for the first time since 2014. It was held in Hamilton last year and in Calgary in 2022.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 14, 2024