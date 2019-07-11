

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- The sex assault case of Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard will be heard by a judge and jury if it goes to trial.

Hoggard, who was in a Toronto court for a two-day preliminary hearing, made the request through his lawyer.

He also pleaded not guilty to two counts of sexual assault causing bodily harm and one count of sexual interference.

The preliminary hearing will determine whether the case goes to trial. There is a publication ban on any evidence presented at the hearing.

Hoggard was arrested and charged last summer after allegations of sexual misconduct emerged.

Toronto police have said the charges relate to three separate incidents involving a woman and a girl under the age of 16 that allegedly occurred in the Toronto area in 2016.

Hoggard, 35, has previously denied engaging in non-consensual sexual behaviour, but has said he acted in a way that objectifies women.

Hedley has been on an indefinite hiatus since the allegations of sexual misconduct surfaced.