LOS ANGELES -- The Michael Jackson estate is donating 300-thousand dollars to help entertainment industry workers on Broadway, the music business and in Las Vegas who have been hurt by the coronavirus pandemic.

The estate announced it will give 100-thousand apiece to Broadway Cares, the food bank Three Square in Nevada and MusiCares, because all three areas have been good to the estate and to Jackson.

John Branca, the estate's co-executor, says this virus affects all of us so we wanted to start in our own communities.

A Jackson-themed Broadway show, "MJ The Musical" is scheduled to start previews in July, though like the rest of Broadway it is currently on hold amid the coronavirus shutdown.

No announcements have been made on postponing the show, and the estate and producers are taking a wait-and-see approach.

"Michael Jackson ONE," the long-running Jackson-based Cirque du Soleil show at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, where Jackson lived late in his life, is also on hold indefinitely.

Branca says "Las Vegas has been very good to Michael" and the estate's donation there will provide 300-thousand meals to the needy, and help to maintain the supplies of the food bank Three Square.

The estate says the donations are inspired by the constant charitable work of Jackson himself.