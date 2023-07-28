'Jackass' star Bam Margera to stand trial on assault charge in fight with brother, judge rules

This Jan. 14, 2013 file photo shows Bam Margera at the LA premiere of 'The Last Stand' at Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Todd Williamson/Invision/AP, file) This Jan. 14, 2013 file photo shows Bam Margera at the LA premiere of 'The Last Stand' at Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Todd Williamson/Invision/AP, file)

MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social