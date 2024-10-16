Entertainment

    • J-Hope, member of K-pop's BTS, finishes military service in South Korea

    J-Hope performs at the Lollapalooza Music Festival in Chicago on July 31, 2022. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP, File) J-Hope performs at the Lollapalooza Music Festival in Chicago on July 31, 2022. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP, File)
    SEOUL, South Korea -

    K-pop star J-Hope, a member of the boy band supergroup BTS, was discharged from South Korea's military on Thursday after 18 months of duty.

    He is the second member of the seven-member group to wrap up the mandatory national service that has put their music careers on hold, after oldest member Jin finished his service in June.

    J-Hope, 30, wearing a uniform and a black beret, was smiling as he was greeted with member Jin and around 100 or more cheering fans as well as reporters upon his release at a military base in Wonju, Gangwon province.

    "Thanks to the fans, I was able to finish it (the service) safely, with health," he told those gathered.

    "What I've felt for the past a year-and-a-half is that a lot of soldiers are working hard, dedicating themselves, and doing so much to protect the country," he added, asking the public for their interest and love for those serving in the military.

    Shares in HYBE, the label which houses BTS, rose 4.7 per cent in early trade versus a flat wider market.

    The final four members of the group began their service in December 2023, with the band expected to reunite in 2025 after they all complete their duty.

    (Reporting by Daewoung Kim; Writing by Joyce Lee; Editing by Lincoln Feast)

