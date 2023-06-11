J. Harrison Ghee and Alex Newell make history as first openly nonbinary winners of Tonys for acting

This image released by Polk & Co. shows the cast during a performance of "Some Like It Hot." (Marc J. Franklin/Polk & Co. via AP) This image released by Polk & Co. shows the cast during a performance of "Some Like It Hot." (Marc J. Franklin/Polk & Co. via AP)

MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

No plans to invite Canada to join AUKUS: White House

U.S. National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby says there are no plans to re-evaluate the makeup of AUKUS — a trilateral security pact between Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States — to include Canada.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social