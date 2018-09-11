

CTVNews.ca Staff





An internet campaign to get Canadian actor Ryan Gosling to enjoy a cup of java at a local Toronto coffee shop has worked.

Grinder Coffee in the east end of the city has been trying for nine days to get Gosling to pop by their shop while he’s in town promoting his Neil Armstrong biopic "First Man" at the Toronto International Film Festival.

While the movie premiered at TIFF on Monday, Gosling spent at least part of Tuesday granting Grinder Coffee’s wishes by visiting the cafe.

Grinder Coffee posted a photo of an employee hugging Gosling with the caption “This happened…it worked.”

“The man himself Ryan Gosling showed up at Grinder and had a coffee with us,” the post continues. “A big thanks to Ryan for taking the time out of (TIFF) to visit Leslieville. What a gracious well brought-up Canadian boy.”

Coffee shop owner Joelle Murray told The Canadian Press that Gosling saw the campaign and his mother -- who attended last night’s premiere with him -- convinced him to visit.

"He made it seem that he enjoyed meeting me as much as I enjoyed meeting him," she said. "He was very well-spoken, a wonderful Canadian boy with very good manners."

Murray said Gosling popped in for about two minutes to greet her and some of the other customers.

Last year, Grinder Coffee ran a similar campaign to get Idris Elba to stop by while promoting his movie "Molly’s Game" at TIFF, but it proved unsuccessful.

With files from The Canadian Press