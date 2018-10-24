

CTVNews.ca Staff





David Schwimmer has denied any involvement in an alleged theft involving someone who looks eerily similar to the “Friends” star.

Police in Blackpool, U.K., posted an image on Tuesday of a man in a black coat clutching a case of beer, noting that officers would like to speak to him in relation to a theft at a local restaurant on Sept. 20.

Facebook users quickly commented that the man appears to be a spitting image of Schwimmer, who played the anxiety-stricken Ross on TV sitcom “Friends.”

The post had more than 112,000 comments and 72,000 shares in less than 24 hours.

Among the comments, Tamara Eleonora Poli wrote: “The One Where Ross Became a Thief, ” in a reference to the structure “Friends” used to name its episodes.

Aaron Milburn wrote: “Please approach with caution. He is known to have studied Karate and we believe he has mastered the art of Unagi, the state of total awareness,” referring to an episode where Ross tries his hand at martial arts.

Schwimmer later tweeted a video of himself carrying a case of beer in a similar setting to that of the police image, only with the New York Yankees logo displayed on some shelving.

“Officers, I swear it wasn't me. As you can see, I was in New York,” Schwimmer tweeted. “To the hardworking Blackpool Police, good luck with the investigation.”

Officers have also confirmed Schwimmer is not a suspect.

“We have investigated this matter thoroughly and have confirmed that David Schwimmer was in America on this date,” police wrote in a comment. “We're so sorry it has to be this way.”

Schwimmer is currently filming “The Laundromat,” a film starring Meryl Streep and Gary Oldman which tells the story of a team of journalists reporting the Panama Papers.

