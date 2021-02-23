TORONTO -- You’ve likely heard the disco smash-hit ‘It’s Raining Men’ by The Weather girls, but you may not have known that it was co-written by a Canadian.

Paul Shaffer, the Toronto-born musician known to millions as David Letterman’s musical director and sidekick, co-wrote the song with Paul Jabara in 1979 and it became a hit in 1982. It was announced Monday that the song will be inducted into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame.

“It’s an audacious song that only the likes of Paul Shaffer and Paul Jabara could devise with their unmatched talent, exuberance, and distinctive humour,” Vanessa Thomas, CSHF Executive Director said in a statement.

It was an instant hit and soon became a classic in the gay community, and has landed on multiple lists of the best gay anthems, including lists compiled by Rolling Stone and Billboard.

Despite topping the charts in the U.S., the 1982 release never made the charts nationally in Canada.

The disco hit was originally meant for Donna Summers, who turned it down before it was eventually performed by The Weather Girls. They have since released updated recordings including a 2012 house music version.

Shaffer is best known alongside David Letterman, playing the keyboard and acting as music director for a 33-year-run on Late Show and Late Night With David Letterman.

‘It’s Raining Men’ joins Queen’s ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ and Leonard Cohen’s ‘Hallelujah’ in the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame.