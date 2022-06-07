'It's been a very difficult decision': Neve Campbell won't return for 'Scream 6'

Actor Neve Campbell poses for a photograph during the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto on Thursday, September 5, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin Actor Neve Campbell poses for a photograph during the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto on Thursday, September 5, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin

MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

U.S., allies fly fighter jets amid North Korea tensions

The United States and its Asian allies flew dozens of fighter jets over waters surrounding the Korean Peninsula on Tuesday in a show of force as their diplomats discussed a co-ordinated response to a possibly imminent North Korean nuclear test.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social