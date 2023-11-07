It's a Hallmark moment in St. John's with three local movies hitting TV screens

Although the story itself is set in Maine, there are signs of St. John’s, N.L., all over one of the latest Hallmark holiday movies, Merry Mystery Christmas.

The colourful townhouses of Chapel Street, the Winterholme Spa, the Colonial Building — all downtown St. John’s landmarks that set a snowy backdrop for the story.

“I think right now what people are seeing is that Newfoundland has the beauty and the authenticity of the small town feel,” said Justin Nurse, who acts in the film.

“We got the real snow, we got the real cold. And as challenging as that might be to shoot in March … you can’t fake that kind of beauty.”

Nurse has parts in two of three films that are airing this month on the Hallmark Channel and the W Network in Canada. The films were produced by Fireside Pictures, a local production company, with local actors and producers.

In a province that’s invested heavily in creating a film and television industry — just last month the provincial government announced another $499,000 for independent filmmakers — Hallmark’s interest in St. John’s is “exceptional news,” said Laura Churchill, the head of PictureNL. Justin Nurse has roles in two local films airing this month on the Hallmark Channel. He acts in Merry Mystery Christmas and My Christmas Guide.

PictureNL is a provincial government Crown corporation that works to lure film and television productions to the province with tax credits and sponsorships.

Churchill estimates about $100 million is spent each year on film productions in the province, more than double what it was in 2016.

And the new local productions are making more work for aspiring actors and film professionals in Newfoundland and Labrador.

“I’ve done a couple of auditions for Hallmark movies in the country, other than this province, but of course you’re going up against a lot more people trying to act,” said Eliza King, who plays a TV videographer in Merry Mystery Christmas.

Eliza King runs two small businesses in the St. John’s area, including one where she creates and acts as fairytale princesses for children’s birthday parties. These local films gave her an opportunity to grow in the film industry.

“Maybe if I really stuck to it and really tried, it might have happened, but the fact that it was here in my hometown definitely gave me a better opportunity.”

King’s managed to move up the ranks, going from background actor to scoring a speaking role — all with productions shot in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Those opportunities for career growth and skill development are the lasting legacy for these types of productions, according to Nurse.

Laura Churchill, the CEO of PictureNL, says although the provincial government invests heavily in subsidizing the local industry, each dollar the government spends returns around $3 to $4 in the provincial economy.“

I know of many people who had not been a part of the film industry who were able to intern or be a part of these productions in one way or another,” he said. “I know that there are casting agents now in town that didn’t exist here before, there are potentially talent agencies that are growing here.”

Churchill said that local infrastructure and skill development will be key to keeping movie giants like Hallmark interested in the province.