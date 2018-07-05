

CTVNews.ca Staff





Canadian crooner Michael Buble has revealed the sex of his third child, telling an Irish radio station that he and his wife are expecting a girl.

The news came in a wide-ranging interview that aired Monday on TodayFM in which the 42-year-old opened up about his son Noah’s cancer scare and why Canada is better than America.

“I got my first little girl coming in three weeks. I actually never said that before in public. I got a daughter coming,” Buble told radio host Ian Dempsey.

He first revealed his wife’s third pregnancy on stage while hosting the Juno Awards in March.

The Grammy Award-winning singer has two sons with Argentinian actress Luisana Lopilato.