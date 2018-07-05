It's a girl!: Michael Buble reveals sex of third child
Michael Buble and wife Luisana Lopilato arrive on the red carpet at the Juno Awards in Vancouver, Sunday, March, 25, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Thursday, July 5, 2018 7:49AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, July 5, 2018 9:30AM EDT
Canadian crooner Michael Buble has revealed the sex of his third child, telling an Irish radio station that he and his wife are expecting a girl.
The news came in a wide-ranging interview that aired Monday on TodayFM in which the 42-year-old opened up about his son Noah’s cancer scare and why Canada is better than America.
“I got my first little girl coming in three weeks. I actually never said that before in public. I got a daughter coming,” Buble told radio host Ian Dempsey.
He first revealed his wife’s third pregnancy on stage while hosting the Juno Awards in March.
The Grammy Award-winning singer has two sons with Argentinian actress Luisana Lopilato.