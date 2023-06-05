Issa Rae on weaving magic in ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’

This Feb. 6, 2020 file photo shows actress/writer/producer Issa Rae at the 13th Annual ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Awards Luncheon in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) This Feb. 6, 2020 file photo shows actress/writer/producer Issa Rae at the 13th Annual ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Awards Luncheon in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social