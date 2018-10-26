

CTVNews.ca Staff





In a new video, Irish musician-songwriter Sinéad O'Connor said she’s “proud to have become a Muslim,” describing her conversion as "the natural conclusion of any intelligent theologian's journey."

The artist best known for her 1990 cover of the song “Nothing Compares 2 U” said she changed her name to “Shuhada,” which means martyrs in Arabic.

On Thursday, a Twitter account connected to her tweeted, “Thank you so much to all my Muslim brothers and sisters who have been so kind as to welcome me to Ummah today on this page. You can’t begin to imagine how much your tenderness means to me.” Her account’s profile picture was also changed to a Nike tick with the caption “wear a hijab. Just do it.”

Thank you so much to all my Muslim brothers and sisters who have been so kind as to welcome me to Ummah today on this page. You can’t begin to imagine how much your tenderness means to me ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ — Shuhada’ Davitt (@MagdaDavitt77) October 25, 2018

In her most recent social media posts, she is seen wearing a hijab, the religious headgear used by Muslim women. In a video she posted last Friday, she sang an Islamic call to prayer, or an adhan and promised to “sing it much better” once she gets more practice.

Here is my 1st attempt at singing the Azan. I got some pronouncition wrong because emotions took me from my page... but there’ll be hundreds of others onstage to come ... https://t.co/vDFyheqOOc — Shuhada’ Davitt (@MagdaDavitt77) October 19, 2018

She’s had a tenuous relationship with religion in the past but had previously identified as Catholic.

O'Connor rose to fame in the late 1980s with her debut album “The Lion and the Cobra” and has produced ten solo albums throughout her career.