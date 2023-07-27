Ireland mourns death of 'trailblazing' singer Sinead O'Connor
Ireland on Thursday mourned the death of Sinead O'Connor, the singer who was remembered for a stirring voice that stopped people in their tracks on stage and told uncomfortable truths off it.
O'Connor, best known for the 1990 chart-topping hit "Nothing Compares 2 U," died on Wednesday aged 56 after police found her unresponsive at an address in London. Her death is not being treated as suspicious, London's Metropolitan Police said.
Irish president Michael D. Higgins led tributes from around the world on Wednesday, praising her fearless commitment to the important issues which she brought to public attention, "no matter how uncomfortable those truths may have been."
"My mam rang me last night and she said did you hear about Sinead and she didn't even have to say the second name. I knew exactly what she was talking about," said Michelle Beatty, a 45-year-old marketing professional from Dublin who parked her car and cried inside for 15 minutes when she heard the news.
"She was important for so many women. She gave two fingers to the church, who at that time in the 90s had such a hold over Ireland. She was kind of dragging Ireland out of the dark ages kicking and screaming."
"She stood up for people who didn't have a voice, people who are marginalized and what a voice she had, the voice of an angel."
O'Connor's trademark shaved head and piercing eyes were on the front of every newspaper in Ireland and many abroad, while local radio shows were dominated by contributions from fellow artists, emotional listeners and the Dublin-born singer's music.
Fans shared YouTube clips of past show-stopping performances on social media, as well as the rousing standing ovation she received in March when presented with the inaugural Irish Classic Album award at the annual Choice Music Prize ceremony.
She dedicated the award to "each of every member of Ireland's refugee community."
Columnist Una Mullally wrote in the Irish Times how Irish society had caught up with O'Connor in recent years, that people were "liberated enough to openly comprehend and appreciate her greatness at scale," embracing her in a new way.
O'Connor's famous declaration of "fight the real enemy" after ripping up of a photo of Pope John Paul II during a 1992 television appearance on "Saturday Night Live" had made her a controversial figure at home and abroad at the height of her fame.
When the Catholic church's influence in Ireland began to crumble within a matter of years over a string of clerical child sex abuse scandals, it showed the singer was "way ahead of her time," theatre manager Stephen Faloon said on Thursday.
Some people laid flowers outside her former home in Bray, County Wicklow, with one handwritten message on a picture of O'Connor on the front page of a newspaper reading "incomparable xx."
"Not only is she a musical genius, the most talented songwriter. Politically, she was a trailblazer. She spoke up about things before they were acknowledged in the public," said Faloon, 49, who was walking through central Dublin.
"So much bravery, so much courage, so fearless. The world has lost a brilliant person."
(Reporting by Graham Fahy and Padraic Halpin; editing by William Maclean)
MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Arizona teen missing for nearly 4 years shows up safe at Montana police station
An Arizona teenager who vanished without a trace nearly four years ago is safe after walking into a police station in Montana, authorities said Wednesday.
Ireland mourns death of 'trailblazing' singer Sinead O'Connor
Ireland on Thursday mourned the death of Sinead O'Connor, the singer who was remembered for a stirring voice that stopped people in their tracks on stage and told uncomfortable truths off it.
Hikers credit helicopter tour company with saving them from raging B.C. wildfire
There was no sign of trouble when Sage Randle and her two friends started hiking Mt. Bruce in southeastern B.C. on Monday – but shortly after they reached the summit, they saw a fast-spreading wildfire moving up the mountain.
Canada Goose launches second-hand, trade-in program in Canada
Toronto-based luxury apparel company Canada Goose announced Thursday that it is bringing Generations, a platform allowing consumers to shop for and trade in pre-worn pieces from the brand, to Canada.
Whistleblower tells Congress the U.S. is concealing 'multi-decade' program that captures UFOs
The U.S. is concealing a longstanding program that retrieves and reverse engineers unidentified flying objects, a former Air Force intelligence officer testified Wednesday to Congress. The Pentagon has denied his claims.
Seven rookies promoted, most ministers reassigned in major Trudeau cabinet shuffle
In a major cabinet shuffle on Wednesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promoted seven rookies to his front bench, dropped seven ministers, and reassigned the majority of cabinet roles. In a ceremony at Rideau Hall, Trudeau orchestrated one of, if not the most consequential reconfigurations to his cabinet since 2015.
Kyiv launches major push against Russian forces, officials and analysts say
Ukraine has launched a major push to dislodge Russian forces from the country's southeast as part of its weekslong counteroffensive, committing thousands of troops to the battle, according to Western and Ukrainian officials and analysts.
Judge allows Prince Harry's snooping lawsuit against publisher of The Sun tabloid to go to trial
A London High Court judge on Thursday allowed Prince Harry's lawsuit against the publisher of The Sun tabloid to go to trial on claims the newspaper used unlawful methods to gather information about him.
These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning
A massive cabinet shuffle, the death of a beloved singer and a girl missing for nearly four years walks into a U.S. police station. Here's what you need to know to start your day.
Canada
-
Hikers credit helicopter tour company with saving them from raging B.C. wildfire
There was no sign of trouble when Sage Randle and her two friends started hiking Mt. Bruce in southeastern B.C. on Monday – but shortly after they reached the summit, they saw a fast-spreading wildfire moving up the mountain.
-
Public health agency ends probe after Air France passenger sat in blood-soaked area
Canada's public health agency has ended an investigation opened after an Air France passenger said he sat amid the uncleaned remnants of a previous passenger's hemorrhage, concluding that nothing was found on board that could spread communicable diseases.
-
Surrey RCMP urge public to remain vigilant as Amber Alert for Bolton siblings enters 2nd week
As the Amber Alert for two B.C. siblings who were allegedly abducted by their mother enters a second week, police say they’re focusing their search within the province while pursuing tips from Alberta and Saskatchewan.
-
Bank of Canada mindful of not overdoing rate hikes, summary of deliberations reveals
The Bank of Canada says it's trying to not raise interest rates more than it has to, as members of the governing council are mindful of the risks associated with raising rates too much.
-
Search continues for N.S. youth who went missing during torrential flash flooding
A multi-agency search continued Wednesday for a missing youth who was in a car that was submerged by floodwaters early Saturday morning in West Hants, N.S.
-
Indigenous leaders hope new minister Anandasangaree will follow in Miller's footsteps
Indigenous leaders say they are hopeful that new Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Gary Anandasangaree will take inspiration from his predecessor’s approach with organizations, community members and leadership.
World
-
Kyiv launches major push against Russian forces, officials and analysts say
Ukraine has launched a major push to dislodge Russian forces from the country's southeast as part of its weekslong counteroffensive, committing thousands of troops to the battle, according to Western and Ukrainian officials and analysts.
-
Whistleblower tells Congress the U.S. is concealing 'multi-decade' program that captures UFOs
The U.S. is concealing a longstanding program that retrieves and reverse engineers unidentified flying objects, a former Air Force intelligence officer testified Wednesday to Congress. The Pentagon has denied his claims.
-
Bluffing or not, Putin's declared deployment of nuclear weapons to Belarus raises tensions
Sometime this summer, if President Vladimir Putin can be believed, Russia moved some of its short-range nuclear weapons into Belarus, closer to Ukraine and onto NATO's doorstep.
-
A fire is still burning on board a car-carrying cargo ship near a sensitive Dutch bird habitat
A cargo ship packed with nearly 3,000 cars was still ablaze Thursday close to a world-renowned bird habitat off the Dutch coast as firefighters and salvage crews waited for the flames to subside before attempting to board the vessel.
-
Mutinous soldiers say they've taken Niger. The government says a coup won't be tolerated
People in Niger awoke to a divided country Thursday after mutinous soldiers claimed to have ousted the president. But the government said it will never accept their rule and has called for the population to reject it.
-
Arizona teen missing for nearly 4 years shows up safe at Montana police station
An Arizona teenager who vanished without a trace nearly four years ago is safe after walking into a police station in Montana, authorities said Wednesday.
Politics
-
Former senator, MP, journalist Pat Carney is dead at the age of 88
Pat Carney, who pioneered roles for women in Canadian politics and journalism has died at the age of 88.
-
Seven rookies promoted, most ministers reassigned in major Trudeau cabinet shuffle
In a major cabinet shuffle on Wednesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promoted seven rookies to his front bench, dropped seven ministers, and reassigned the majority of cabinet roles. In a ceremony at Rideau Hall, Trudeau orchestrated one of, if not the most consequential reconfigurations to his cabinet since 2015.
-
Cabinet shuffle: Analysis and list of who's who after Trudeau's cabinet overhaul
An interactive list and a provincial, gender and diversity breakdown of how Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal cabinet stands after the July 23, 2023 cabinet shuffle.
Health
-
Most kids with autism in Ontario won't get core therapy funding soon, documents reveal
Most of the children in Ontario waiting for publicly funded core autism therapy will not receive it any time soon, the government says in an internal assessment obtained by The Canadian Press.
-
Childhood television time linked to adult obesity and other health issues: study
Children who watch more television are also more likely to develop health conditions like obesity as adults, according to a new study.
-
U.K. prime minister urged to speed up compensation for infected blood scandal victims
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said Wednesday he was committed to paying out compensation swiftly to thousands of people affected by the country's infected blood scandal, which saw more than 2,000 patients die after contracting HIV or hepatitis from transfusions of tainted blood in the 1970s and 1980s.
Sci-Tech
-
EU investigates Microsoft over concerns bundling Teams with Office eliminates competition
The European Union said Thursday that it has opened an antitrust investigation into Microsoft over concerns that bundling its Teams messaging and videoconferencing app with its Office productivity software gives it an unfair edge over competitors.
-
Australia fines Facebook owner Meta US$14M for undisclosed data collection
An Australian court ordered Facebook owner Meta Platforms to pay fines totalling US$14 million for collecting user data through a smartphone application advertised as a way to protect privacy without disclosing its actions.
-
Samsung unveils two new foldable smartphones in a bet on devices with bending screens
Samsung Electronics on Wednesday unveiled two foldable smartphones as it continues to bet on devices with bending screens, a budding market that has yet to fully take off because of high prices.
Entertainment
-
Ireland mourns death of 'trailblazing' singer Sinead O'Connor
Ireland on Thursday mourned the death of Sinead O'Connor, the singer who was remembered for a stirring voice that stopped people in their tracks on stage and told uncomfortable truths off it.
-
Judge allows Prince Harry's snooping lawsuit against publisher of The Sun tabloid to go to trial
A London High Court judge on Thursday allowed Prince Harry's lawsuit against the publisher of The Sun tabloid to go to trial on claims the newspaper used unlawful methods to gather information about him.
-
Sinead O'Connor, Irish singer of 'Nothing Compares 2 U' and more, dead at 56, Irish media says
Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor, who became as well known for her remarkable music as her personal struggles, has died, according to RTE, Ireland's public broadcaster. She was 56.
Business
-
Canada Goose launches second-hand, trade-in program in Canada
Toronto-based luxury apparel company Canada Goose announced Thursday that it is bringing Generations, a platform allowing consumers to shop for and trade in pre-worn pieces from the brand, to Canada.
-
Shell earnings top US $5B. But that's nearly half what it pulled in months ago
Shell reported Thursday that it earned nearly US $5.1 billion in the second quarter, nearly half what the oil and natural gas giant pulled in during the first three months of the year as energy prices have plunged.
-
EU investigates Microsoft over concerns bundling Teams with Office eliminates competition
The European Union said Thursday that it has opened an antitrust investigation into Microsoft over concerns that bundling its Teams messaging and videoconferencing app with its Office productivity software gives it an unfair edge over competitors.
Lifestyle
-
Canadians travelling to Europe in 2024 will need a permit to enter some countries
Canadians eyeing a trip to certain European countries next year will need to obtain a permit first.
-
Elon Musk wants to turn tweets into 'X's'. But changing language is not quite so simple
Elon Musk may want to send 'tweet' back to the birds, but the ubiquitous term for posting on the site he now calls X is here to stay -- at least for now.
-
Are you changing the way you commute to work because of return-to-office mandates? Let us know
As return-to-office mandates push more employees out of their homes and back into the workplace, some are travelling longer distances to get to work. If your commuting habits have changed throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, CTVNews.ca wants to hear from you.
Sports
-
Canada's Sinclair faces uncertainty in her run for a scoring record at the Women's World Cup
Canada captain Christine Sinclair's quest to become the first player to score in six World Cups faces uncertainty after she was visibly limping late in the team's 2-1 comeback victory over Ireland Wednesday.
-
Ukraine eases its sports boycott policy to compete against some Russians ahead of Olympics
Ukraine has signalled it will no longer bar its athletes from competing against Russians who are taking part in sporting events as 'neutral athletes,' a significant easing of its boycott policy a year before the Paris Olympics.
-
Staying at PSG or going somewhere else? Kylian Mbappe's transfer saga rumbles on
Speculation is mounting as to where Mbappe will play his first game of the season. Will he stay at PSG, go to Real Madrid or fly far away to Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal?
Autos
-
New electric vehicle charging network being built by major automakers could lure more buyers to EVs
The announcement Wednesday that seven major automakers are joining to build a large North American electric vehicle charging network should pull people off the sidelines to at least consider shifting away from gas-powered vehicles.
-
F1 champ Verstappen wins Hungarian GP to extend overall lead, give Red Bull record 12th straight win
Formula One defending champion Max Verstappen needed only a few seconds to stamp his authority on the Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday and win his seventh straight race of a crushingly dominant season.
-
Hamilton ends Verstappen's string of pole positions in Hungarian GP qualifying
Lewis Hamilton took his first pole position since 2021 at the Hungarian Grand Prix and ended Formula One champion Max Verstappen's bid for a sixth straight pole on Saturday.