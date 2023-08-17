Iranian filmmaker and his producer face prison for showing film at Cannes without state permission

Director Saeed Roustayi poses for photographers at the photo call for the film "Leila's Brothers" at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, on May 26, 2022. Roustayi and his producer on "Leila's Brothers" reportedly face prison time and being barred from filmmaking after they showcased a movie at the Cannes Film Festival without Iranian government approval, drawing immediate criticism internationally from leading American director Martin Scorsese and others. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole, File) Director Saeed Roustayi poses for photographers at the photo call for the film "Leila's Brothers" at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, on May 26, 2022. Roustayi and his producer on "Leila's Brothers" reportedly face prison time and being barred from filmmaking after they showcased a movie at the Cannes Film Festival without Iranian government approval, drawing immediate criticism internationally from leading American director Martin Scorsese and others. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole, File)

MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social