Iranian filmmaker and his producer face prison for showing film at Cannes without state permission
An Iranian filmmaker and his producer reportedly face prison time and being barred from filmmaking after they showcased a movie at the Cannes Film Festival without government approval, drawing immediate criticism internationally from leading American director Martin Scorsese and others.
Director Saeed Roustayi and producer Javad Norouzbeigi travelled to Cannes last year to show "Leila's Brothers," competing for the festival's grand Palme d'Or prize. The film focuses on a family struggling to make ends meet as Iran faces international sanctions and includes sequences showing protests in the Islamic Republic as a series of nationwide demonstrations shook the nation.
The film also depicts security forces beating demonstrators protesting Iran's ailing economy, which has already sparked mass protests and bloody security force crackdowns killing hundreds. The family in it loses all its savings over the rapid depreciation of Iran's rial currency, something Iranians across the country have lived with for years.
Additionally, the aging patriarch, hoarding his family's wealth and forcing them into squalor for a chance at personal glory, can be seen as an allegory to Iran's theocracy.
"Leila's Brothers" didn't take the coveted Palme d'Or but ended up winning two other awards at Cannes. However, authorities in Tehran did not nominate the film for the Oscars despite its success at the renowned French film festival, something Roustayi later criticized in published remarks.
On Tuesday, Etemad newspaper reported that Tehran's Revolutionary Court sentenced the two men to six months in prison over creating "propaganda against the system."
The men showcased the film "in line with the counterrevolutionary movement ... with the aim of fame-seeking in order to prepare fodder and intensify the media battle against Iran's religious sovereignty," the court decision read, according to Etemad, a Tehran-based newspaper run by reformists.
The judge suspended all but 10-odd days of the prison sentence for the next five years, the newspaper said. However, the men will also be banned from filmmaking and communicating with those in the field during that period, as well as must attend a mandatory filmmaking course while "maintaining national and moral interests." The sentence is appealable.
No other major media outlet in Iran reported the sentencing and Etemad did not explain how it came about its information. Iran's Revolutionary Courts conduct closed-door hearings over alleged threats to Iran's government, taking nearly every case involving a suspect with Western ties or facing accusations of espionage.
The international reaction against the sentence was swift. Scorsese, known for his films "Goodfellas," "Casino" and the upcoming "Killers of the Flower Moon," asked people online to sign a petition to protest the men's sentence "so they can continue to be a force of good in the world."
The Biarritz International Film Festival, at which Roustayi chaired the jury this year, immediately criticized the sentence as well and asked it be quashed by Iran's judiciary.
"His only crime is being a free-spirited filmmaker," the festival said. "Although he's not even 35, his sharp take on society makes him one of today's major international filmmakers."
Even inside Iran, there's been anger over the sentencing. The Iranian Cinema Directors Association issued an online statement, saying that "the race to issue insulting verdicts, which at the same time undermines the judiciary itself, has entered a new stage."
"If you think that by issuing such humiliating rulings, you are helping to solve problems, bring people together, create joy and hope and strengthen national security, then you have not been successful," the statement said.
Iran's mission to the United Nations did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Iranian filmmakers, though applauded internationally, long have faced government pressure back home. The same goes for actors, particularly after the September 2022 death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini after being detained by the country's morality police over not properly wearing a mandatory headscarf. Her death sparked nationwide protests and saw a security force crackdown that killed over 500 people and saw more than 22,000 others arrested.
One of the lead actors in "Leila's Brothers," the Oscar-winning Taraneh Alidoosti, found herself detained and later released on bail after posting online in support of the protests. She posted an image of herself, without the mandatory head covering, holding a sign reading "Women, Life, Freedom" in Kurdish -- the slogan embraced by demonstrators at the time.
MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Trudeau to convene N.W.T. wildfires meeting amid territorial emergency, evacuation orders
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will convene a meeting to discuss the wildfires in the Northwest Territories, which prompted the evacuation of areas including the capital of Yellowknife.
As Canada's housing market cools, which cities are seeing the highest price per square foot?
While the latest interest rate hikes might be helping to cool real estate activity in Canada, several smaller markets are seeing an annual increase in the average price per square foot of a home, according to a new survey. CTVNews.ca has compiled a list of cities with some of the most and least expensive home prices, based on the average cost per square foot.
Two to five 'major' hurricanes predicted this year: forecasters
Forecasters are saying this year will likely be an above-normal hurricane season due to warming conditions in the ocean.
Quebec woman sentenced to almost 22 years for sending poison-laced letter to Trump
A Quebec woman has been sentenced to nearly 22 years in prison after sending a poison-laced letter to former president Donald Trump. Pascale Ferrier, 56, agreed to the sentence as part of a plea agreement back in January, but D.C. district court Judge Dabney Friedrich didn't sign off until today.
BREAKING | Canopy Growth sells former Smiths Falls, Ont. chocolate factory back to Hershey Canada
Canopy Growth Corp. says it has entered into an agreement to sell its Hershey Drive facility in Smiths Falls, Ont. to Hershey for $53 million.
Britney Spears' husband files for divorce, source tells AP
Britney Spears' husband, Sam Asghari, has filed for divorce from the superstar 14 months after they were married, a person familiar with the filing said late Wednesday.
Heat wave and dry winds causing 'extreme' fire behaviour: BC Wildfire Service
The British Columbia Wildfire Service says hot and dry weather is contributing to “extreme fire behaviour” in the southern Interior as a ridge of high pressure settled over the province this week, sending temperatures soaring and further drying fuel in the forests.
Dogs that mauled 9-year-old girl in Newmarket, Ont. had been reported before attack: animal services
The dogs that mauled a 9-year-old girl Newmarket, Ont. last month while she was viewing puppies for sale with her father had been previously reported to animal services, CTV News Toronto has learned.
Is it sexual assault to secretly record intimate encounter? Ottawa case sparks debate
Secretly filming and sharing footage of consensual sex constitutes a sexual assault, according to an Ottawa judge's recent ruling, sparking a debate over how courts view consent in cases involving technology.
Canada
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Trudeau to convene N.W.T. wildfires meeting amid territorial emergency, evacuation orders
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will convene a meeting to discuss the wildfires in the Northwest Territories, which prompted the evacuation of areas including the capital of Yellowknife.
-
4,800 properties on evacuation alert as wildfire grows outside West Kelowna, B.C.
Thousands of people living in and around West Kelowna, B.C., were placed on evacuation alert Wednesday night due to the McDougall Creek wildfire raging outside the community.
-
Dogs that mauled 9-year-old girl in Newmarket, Ont. had been reported before attack: animal services
The dogs that mauled a 9-year-old girl Newmarket, Ont. last month while she was viewing puppies for sale with her father had been previously reported to animal services, CTV News Toronto has learned.
-
Heat wave and dry winds causing 'extreme' fire behaviour: BC Wildfire Service
The British Columbia Wildfire Service says hot and dry weather is contributing to “extreme fire behaviour” in the southern Interior as a ridge of high pressure settled over the province this week, sending temperatures soaring and further drying fuel in the forests.
-
Quebec woman sentenced to almost 22 years for sending poison-laced letter to Trump
A Quebec woman has been sentenced to nearly 22 years in prison after sending a poison-laced letter to former president Donald Trump. Pascale Ferrier, 56, agreed to the sentence as part of a plea agreement back in January, but D.C. district court Judge Dabney Friedrich didn't sign off until today.
-
Canada's social housing stock lags peer countries. Liberals called on to bridge gap
If a single mother with a newborn baby starts looking for city-subsidized housing in Canada's largest urban centre today, she might see her child enter high school before they find a new home.
World
-
Quebec woman sentenced to almost 22 years for sending poison-laced letter to Trump
A Quebec woman has been sentenced to nearly 22 years in prison after sending a poison-laced letter to former president Donald Trump. Pascale Ferrier, 56, agreed to the sentence as part of a plea agreement back in January, but D.C. district court Judge Dabney Friedrich didn't sign off until today.
-
Sweden raises its terror threat level to high for fear of attacks following recent Qur'an burnings
Sweden raised its terrorism alert level on Thursday one notch to the second-highest, following a recent string of public desecrations of the Qur'an in the Scandinavian country by a handful of anti-Islam activists, sparking angry demonstrations across Muslim countries.
-
Russia opens a criminal investigation into a leader of a prominent election watchdog
The Russian authorities have opened a criminal investigation into one of the leaders of a prominent independent election monitoring group, his lawyer said Thursday.
-
Hawaii vowing to protect Maui landowners from pressure to sell after wildfires
Hawaii's governor vowed to protect local landowners from being 'victimized' by opportunistic buyers when Maui rebuilds from a deadly wildfire that incinerated a historic island community, as schools began reopening.
-
Haiti gang leader vows to fight any foreign armed force if it commits abuses
An ex-police officer considered by many to be Haiti's most powerful gang leader warned Wednesday that he would fight any international armed force deployed to the Caribbean country if it committed any abuses.
-
North Korea is preparing for a new round of weapons tests, South Korean spy agency says
North Korea is preparing for a new round of provocative weapons displays such as long-range missile tests and a spy satellite launch, as it ramps up illicit activities to support its fragile economy, South Korea's intelligence service told lawmakers Thursday.
Politics
-
Months after Johnston left for short-lived rapporteur role, feds mum on finding new debates commissioner
Five months after the federal government pulled David Johnston out of his role as Canada's first-ever federal leaders' debates commissioner to take on what became his short stint as foreign interference special rapporteur, his old job remains vacant, with the Liberals tight-lipped on the process to find his replacement.
-
NDP and Green leaders cleared to review secret evidence on foreign meddling attempts
Federal leaders for the New Democrats and Green Party have both received the security clearance they need in order to be briefed on specific allegations of foreign interference attempts in Canadian elections.
-
Canada's social housing stock lags peer countries. Liberals called on to bridge gap
If a single mother with a newborn baby starts looking for city-subsidized housing in Canada's largest urban centre today, she might see her child enter high school before they find a new home.
Health
-
New drug to treat postpartum depression in U.S. also needed in Canada 'ASAP': doctor
The approval of a fast-acting, short-term medication in the United States to treat postpartum depression has Canadian maternal health experts and advocates hoping people north of the border will soon have access to the same treatment.
-
75 per cent of Canadians were infected with COVID-19 by March 2023, study finds
A recent study finds that 75 per cent of the Canadian population had detectable antibodies from COVID-19 through infections by March 2023.
-
Kids overdosing is a public health emergency, Canadian pediatricians say
A new survey says an alarming number of kids age 12 and older have been treated for drug overdoses in Canada.
Sci-Tech
-
‘A real stroke of genius.’ How Apple’s iMac G3 became an object of desire
The iMac G3 was arguably the first fashionable computer, becoming a late ’90s and Y2K staple, with around 6.5 million units sold before it was retired in 2003.
-
Netflix launches gaming test for televisions and computers in Canada
Netflix says it has begun an experiment allowing some Canadians to play its games on their televisions and computers.
-
AI fears overblown? Theoretical physicist calls chatbots 'glorified tape recorders'
The public’s anxiety over new AI technology is misguided, according to theoretical physicist Michio Kaku.
Entertainment
-
Britney Spears' husband files for divorce, source tells AP
Britney Spears' husband, Sam Asghari, has filed for divorce from the superstar 14 months after they were married, a person familiar with the filing said late Wednesday.
-
Jerry Moss, co-founder of A&M Records and Rock Hall of Fame member, dies at 88
Jerry Moss, a music industry giant who co-founded A&M Records with Herb Alpert and rose from a Los Angeles garage to the heights of success with hits by Alpert, the Police, the Carpenters and hundreds of other performers, has died at age 88.
-
Florida art museum sues former director over forged Basquiat paintings scheme
A central Florida art museum which was raided last year by the FBI over an exhibit of what turned out to be forged Jean-Michel Basquiat paintings has sued its former executive director and others, claiming they were part of a scheme to profit from the eventual sale of the fake artwork.
Business
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Canopy Growth sells former Smiths Falls, Ont. chocolate factory back to Hershey Canada
Canopy Growth Corp. says it has entered into an agreement to sell its Hershey Drive facility in Smiths Falls, Ont. to Hershey for $53 million.
-
Why gas prices are so high and what to expect in the fall
Inflation has increased, according to Statistics Canada, and gas prices are at least partly to blame. Here's why gas could be costing Canadians more over the next few months.
-
Tourism industry expecting hit after China leaves Canada off approved travel list
Canada has been left off China’s approved list of international destinations for tour groups, in an apparent political boycott.
Lifestyle
-
10 years ago, an Ontario doctor operated on a little girl's brain. Now, she works alongside him
A neurosurgeon who performed life-saving brain surgery on a 10-year-old patient a decade ago said it’s surreal to work alongside her in his lab this summer.
-
This U.S. woman got stranded in Costa Rica, so she opened a luxury hotel
After getting stuck in the coastal town of Nosara, Costa Rica, during the Covid-19 pandemic, Stefanie Tannenbaum, from the U.S., felt so at home that she decided to stay for good. Now, nearly four years later, she owns a sustainable boutique hotel.
-
Turning to dollar stores for groceries? Here's what a dietician recommends
As Canadians continue to feel the financial toll of inflation while grocery shopping, one registered dietitian offers practical tips for cutting costs at dollar stores, without compromising nutrition.
Sports
-
Felipe Massa's lawyers seek compensation for lost 2008 F1 title
Lawyers for former Ferrari driver Felipe Massa have started legal action against Formula One bosses and the governing FIA seeking substantial damages resulting from an alleged 'conspiracy' that denied him the 2008 championship.
-
U.S. women's national team coach Vlatko Andonovski resigns after early World Cup exit, AP source says
U.S. women's national team coach Vlatko Andonovski has resigned, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press on Wednesday.
-
Dominican investigation of Rays' Wander Franco is being led by gender violence and minors division
A prosecutor in the Dominican Republic says the investigation into Tampa Bay Rays All-Star shortstop Wander Franco's alleged relationship with a minor is being handled by a division specializing in minors and gender violence in the province of Peravia.
Autos
-
Felipe Massa's lawyers seek compensation for lost 2008 F1 title
Lawyers for former Ferrari driver Felipe Massa have started legal action against Formula One bosses and the governing FIA seeking substantial damages resulting from an alleged 'conspiracy' that denied him the 2008 championship.
-
Edmunds: Tesla wins the EV charge plug format war
Edmunds' experts break down what electronic vehicle owners need to know about the format changes.
-
Hyundai recalls more than 11,000 vehicles in Canada over fire risk
Hyundai has announced a recall of 11,120 newer model vehicles in Canada and 52,008 in the U.S. due to a fire risk.