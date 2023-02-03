Iranian director freed on bail after going on hunger strike

This image released by Sideshow and Janus Films shows filmmaker Jafar Panahi during the filming of 'No Bears.' (Sideshow and Janus Films via AP) This image released by Sideshow and Janus Films shows filmmaker Jafar Panahi during the filming of 'No Bears.' (Sideshow and Janus Films via AP)

MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social