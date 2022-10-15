Iranian-Canadian director prevented from leaving Tehran to attend London film fest

Director Mani Haghighi addresses the media during the press conference for the film 'A Dragon Arrives!' at the 2016 Berlinale Film Festival in Berlin, Germany, Friday, Feb. 19, 2016. (AP Photo/Axel Schmidt) Director Mani Haghighi addresses the media during the press conference for the film 'A Dragon Arrives!' at the 2016 Berlinale Film Festival in Berlin, Germany, Friday, Feb. 19, 2016. (AP Photo/Axel Schmidt)

MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social