Entertainment

    • Internet personality Andrew Tate ordered to be put under house arrest

    Andrew Tate talks to media as he is being led for questioning after a police search raid on his residence, on the outskirts of Bucharest, Romania, Wednesday, Aug. 21 2024. (AP Photo/ Vadim Ghirda) Andrew Tate talks to media as he is being led for questioning after a police search raid on his residence, on the outskirts of Bucharest, Romania, Wednesday, Aug. 21 2024. (AP Photo/ Vadim Ghirda)
    Share

    A Romanian court has ordered internet personality Andrew Tate to be placed under house arrest, his representative said on Thursday, after he was among six people taken into custody in an investigation into human trafficking and sexual exploitation.

    The former professional kickboxer and his brother Tristan were among six people detained on Wednesday for an initial 24 hours after Romania's anti-organized crime prosecuting unit DIICOT conducted four home searches in Ilfov county and the Bucharest municipality.

    DIICOT asked the Bucharest court to arrest the Tate brothers for 30 days, but the judge decided to place Andrew Tate under house arrest and Tristan under judiciary control for that period, their representative Mateea Petrescu said.

    "The Tates salute the decision and firmly deny all allegations leveled against them, emphasizing that the accusations are baseless and unsupported by substantial evidence," Petrescu wrote in a statement.

    Tate was already indicted in mid-2023 along with his brother and two Romanian female suspects for human trafficking, rape and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women, allegations they denied.

    Before their latest detention the brothers had been subject to a travel ban, under which they were free to travel within Romania but not leave the country.

    A self-described misogynist, social media influencer Tate has gained millions of fans by promoting an ultra-masculine lifestyle that critics say denigrates women.

    A post on Tate's account on social media platform X said "All they try to do is damage my name with complete bullshit," without specifying who was being referred to.

    DIICOT said in a statement that it had ordered the detention of six people for crimes including forming an organized criminal group, human trafficking, trafficking of minors, sexual intercourse with a minor and money laundering.

    It said that it had requested that three of the detained defendants remain in custody while another one be put under house arrest.

    According to DIICOT, two of the accused used the "loverboy" method, which involves convincing victims that they are in a romantic relationship, to force 34 victims into making pornography which they then sold online for proceeds of over $2.8 million and 887,000 tokens.

    DIICOT alleges that one of the defendants forced a 17-year-old minor to produce pornography in Britain and Romania creating profits of $1.5 million. It also alleges that the same defendant repeatedly had sexual relations with a 15-year-old victim.

    Reporting by Octav Ganea, Alan Charlish and Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk; Editing by Alex Richardson and Nick Zieminski

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Remains of missing Markham woman found in Parry Sound: police

    York Regional Police say that human remains discovered in Parry Sound more than a week ago are those of a missing Markham woman. Yuk-Ying Anita Mui was first reported missing by her family on Aug. 9. Three days later on Aug. 12, OPP located burned human remains, which have since been confirmed to be those of Mui, police said.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News