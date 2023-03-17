Inspired by a trip to Indonesia, Snoop Dogg launches new coffee line

Rapper and entrepreneur Snoop Dogg is expanding his business empire yet again, this time branching out into a line of premium coffee products with beans sourced locally from Indonesia.

