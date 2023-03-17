Inspired by a trip to Indonesia, Snoop Dogg launches new coffee line
Rapper and entrepreneur Snoop Dogg is expanding his business empire yet again, this time branching out into a line of premium coffee products with beans sourced locally from Indonesia.
He has partnered with Indonesian coffee entrepreneur Michael Riady to launch INDOxyz: "a premium lifestyle coffee brand created for and inspired by the next generation of entrepreneurs and innovators," according to a press release sent to CNN.
"My relationship with coffee goes way back," Snoop Dogg, whose real name is Calvin Broadus, said in the statement. "The many long nights in the studio making hit after hit, coffee provided the fuel which kept us going. Today marks the launch of a new company I created along with my partner Michael, who introduced me to the best tasting Indonesian coffee," he said. "All it took was one sip and Snoop was hooked."
Snoop added: "Indo is going to change the industry, I can promise you that," referring to his coffee brand, which is also a common abbreviation for Indonesia. The country is a top global producer of coffee.
Coffee cultivation began in the late 1600s during the Dutch colonial period. Indonesia produces both Arabica and Robusta beans as well as Kopi Luwak, or civet coffee, a historic yet controversial brew which consists of partially digested coffee berries from civet cats.
Snoop's coffee beans will be sourced from Gayo, a region in Aceh on the island of Sumatra.
"The Gayo region is renowned for producing a high quality Arabica, grown in the lovely mountain basin surrounding Lake Tawar and the town of Takengon," the statement said.
In addition to releasing more than a dozen studio albums and receiving multiple Grammy nominations as a rapper, Snoop Dogg has been expanding his business empire. The rapper has expanded into pet accessories and a gluten-free cereal called Snoop Loopz.
In 2020, he launched his own wine label. As a vocal cannabis advocate, he has his own line of cannabis products.
