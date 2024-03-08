'Inside Out 2' trailer introduces new emotions Embarassment, Envy and Ennui

A new teaser trailer for “Inside Out 2” features three new animated characters running around in Riley’s mind.

The first teaser for the upcoming film introduced Maya Hawke as Anxiety back in November. The new look shows Emmy-winner Ayo Edebiri voicing Envy. Paul Walter Hauser as the voice of Embarrassment, while Adèle Exarchopoulos voices Ennui, a feeling of listlessness.

The full cast includes Amy Poehler returning as Joy, Phyllis Smith as Sadness and Lewis Black as Anger. Also returning for the the sequel are Diane Lane as Riley’s mom and Kyle MacLachlan as her dad.

Tony Hale and Liza Lapira also join the cast.

“Inside Out” featured an 11-year-old Riley, figuring out her many emotions as her family made a big move and she started a new school. The new film will have Riley navigating life as a teenager.

Riley’s best friends are played by Sumayyah Nuriddin-Green and Grace Lu. Yvette Nicole Brown voices Coach Roberts at hockey camp. June Squibb, Flea, Ron Funches, Paula Poundstone, Dave Goelz, Bobby Moynihan, Frank Oz, Paula Pell and Yong Yea also star.

“Inside Out 2” hits theaters June 14.