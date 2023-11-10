Entertainment

    • 'Inside Out 2' teaser introduces a new emotion we can all relate to

    'Inside Out 2' is the sequel to Pixar’s widely successful “Inside Out” that was released in 2015. (Pixar) 'Inside Out 2' is the sequel to Pixar’s widely successful “Inside Out” that was released in 2015. (Pixar)

    Hello, Anxiety!

    The teaser trailer for “Inside Out 2” has all of the feels and introduces audiences to the new emotion.

    According to a press release from Disney, the Pixar film features Anxiety joining the other voices in the main character’s brain.

    “The little voices inside Riley’s head know her inside and out—but next summer, everything changes when Disney and Pixar’s Inside Out 2 introduces a new Emotion: Anxiety,” the release states. “The new character promises to stir things up within headquarters.”

    “Anxiety, voiced by Maya Hawke, might be new to the crew, but she’s not really the type to take a back seat,” director Kelsey Mann said in a statement. “That makes a lot of sense if you think about it in terms of what goes on inside all our minds.”

    In the trailer, Riley turns 13 and is still a whirlwind of emotions.

    Hawke is joined by Amy Poehler as Joy, Phyllis Smith as Sadness, Lewis Black as Anger, Tony Hale as Fear, and Liza Lapira as Disgust.

    The film is the sequel to Pixar’s widely successful “Inside Out” that was released in 2015.

    “Inside Out 2” comes to theaters in June 2024.

