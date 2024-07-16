Ingrid Andress: What to know about the latest singer with a notable national anthem performance

Police had clues that something was amiss before the Trump rally shooting
Yet another performer has learned that singing “The Star Spangled-Banner” is not easy.
Country music artist Ingrid Andress performed the national anthem on Monday at 2024 Home Run Derby. She made some choices. It was notable, but probably not the way Andress intended.
Like Roseanne Barr’s performance at a 1990 San Diego Padres vs. Cincinnati Reds game and Fergie at the 2018 NBA All-Star Game, people have had a great deal to say about Andress’s rendition.
Here’s what to know about the singer.
Andress had her first brush with fame when she performed in the second season of the NBC a capella singing competition “The Sing-Off” as a part of the group known as Pitch Slapped in 2010. The group was eliminated early on, but Andress returned to the show the next season as part of the group Delilah.
That season of the series was famously won by the group Pentatonix.
Andress debuted her first album, “Lady Like,” in 2020. It reached No. 1 on Billboard’s Emerging Artists chart. A year prior, her single “More Hearts Than Mine” hit the Billboard Hot 100.
She landed back on that chart in 2021, thanks to the single “Wishful Drinking” with Sam Hunt.
Andress was nominatefor the best new artist Grammy in 2021, though she ultimately lost to rapper Megan Thee Stallion.
“Lady Like” was also nominated for best country album, while her song “More Hearts Than Mine” was nominated for best country song.
Two years later, “Wishful Drinking” scored a best country duo/group performance Grammy nomination.
Her most recent album, “Good Person,” released in 2022.
Andress shared on social media this week that she is “so stoked” to announce her new single “Colorado 9” releases next week.
She also announced “two very special shows, one in Nashville, this Wednesday, July 17th, at Row One, and one in Denver on Wednesday, July 24th, at Globe Hall.”
“Thank you for being here for me even though I’ve been living under a rock,” Andress wrote. “Y’all are the best and I can’t wait to see you at my shows (stay tuned for more show announcements soon).”
Jack Black’s comedy rock band Tenacious D has cancelled its remaining tour dates after band member Kyle Gass sparked a backlash with an apparent joke about Saturday’s assassination attempt on former U.S. President Donald Trump.
A Wisconsin man and his daughter were found dead in Canyonlands National Park in Utah on Friday after the pair got lost and ran out of water while hiking amid soaring temperatures.
Following a peak in auto theft crimes in 2022 and 2023, the number of incidents in most of the country decreased in the first half of this year.
Regina-based company Prairie Boy Windows and Doors pleaded guilty in provincial court Monday on fraud charges.
Canada's ambassador to the United States says Sen. JD Vance, the recently announced pick for former U.S. president and Republican nominee Donald Trump's running mate, 'knows Canada well.'
The Republican National Convention heads into its second day -- now with Donald Trump officially as its presidential nominee. Here's the latest.
Nearly all provinces and one territory are facing higher-than-normal heat this week, according to local forecasts.
The premiers of British Columbia and Alberta are making a joint announcement Tuesday regarding cross-border wine sales.
Saskatchewan’s justice minister is celebrating a minor victory in her dispute with the federal tax agency over the carbon levy on home heating.
Jubilant and emboldened after Donald Trump survived an assassination attempt, Republicans on Monday nominated the former president to lead their ticket for a third time and welcomed Ohio Sen. JD Vance as his running mate.
After the Ohio senator was announced as Trump's vice presidential pick on Monday, one thing became clear: Vance, a 39-year-old Republican with less than two years in Congress, is not well-known among many in his party, even in the swing states Trump hopes he'll deliver.
U.S. Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle said Monday 'the buck stops with me' as questions have swirled about the agency’s security preparations following the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump Saturday.
Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban has told European leaders that Donald Trump is "ready to act as a peace broker" between Russia and Ukraine if elected president, according to a letter seen by Reuters, amid concerns across the continent that Trump would attempt to force Kyiv into ceding territory to Moscow.
Police in Kenya hurled tear gas canisters on Tuesday to break up protests in Nairobi and several other towns and cities accusing the president of poor governance and demanding his resignation despite his dismissal of nearly the entire Cabinet last week.
Quebec's premier wants to bring the issue of asylum seekers to the attention of his fellow provincial leaders.
Canada's territorial premiers say Indigenous collaboration is vital as the country steps up Arctic security.
Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne says the issue of competition in the big tech-dominated digital wallet market should be on the Competition Bureau's radar.
Ontario is reporting a rise in mpox cases, serving as a reminder that the infectious disease is still present, despite a descent from its peak two years ago.
In the years following an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest, women are more likely than men to treat anxiety or depression, according to a new report.
With temperatures rising for the oncoming summer, many shutdowns due to the toxic blue-green algae has made for a tough time finding a safe spot to swim in the region – with one of the most recent shutdowns at Cunard Pond Beach in Halifax.
The Federal Court of Canada is being asked to declare that only humans — and not artificial intelligence — can be considered authors under Canada’s copyright law.
Students in Prince Edward Island will not be allowed to use cellphones in classrooms this upcoming school year.
One of Edmonton’s main contributors to Google Street View is a man who dresses up as an alien.
A new movie staring Jennifer Lawrence will be filming in Alberta later this summer.
If you're spending hours 'doomscrolling' on your smartphone every night looking at social media, news and other sites, it can "create a lot of anxiety and stress" in your life, according to an Ottawa registered psychotherapist.
One writer used to make do with deli sandwiches and brought-from-home snacks, but now they have a secret weapon for quick but satisfying road trip lunches.
Colombia's soccer federation president and his son were among 27 people arrested during the crowd control issues that broke out Sunday at the Copa America final between Argentina and Colombia, police said Monday.
Pro Football Hall of Famer Terrell Davis said Monday he was 'humiliated' after being handcuffed and removed from a United Airlines flight, then later apologized to by law enforcement, over the weekend.
Weeks before the Olympic Games are set to begin in Paris, the River Seine is still not safe for swimming on most days due to high levels of E. Coli bacteria in the water, according to official data.
Toronto traffic has reached the point of a congestion crisis, according to the Toronto Region Board of Trade, whose new numbers warn of a significant impact on the city’s economy.
Police north of Toronto have released dramatic video of a car chase that led officers across York Region in pursuit of a Lamborghini SUV that was clocked at speeds in excess of 200 km/h.
A 31-year-old man from Milford Bay is facing multiple charges following a traffic stop last week.
Nearly 10 years after it was first proposed, an interactive piece of public art is officially open in Vancouver's Hastings Park.
An event July 22 at Dynamic Earth in Sudbury will mark the 60th anniversary of the iconic Big Nickel, the largest coin in the world.
Cyclist Jagjeet Singh cruised through Montreal on Sunday morning as he rides across the country to raise money for a children's charity.
A rare ammonite fossil – about 75 million years old - has been discovered in eastern Saskatchewan.
Seven-year-old goalie Hudson Hardill is an unlikely Calgary Flames fan, being that he lives in Peterborough, Ont., and his dad Chris is a Toronto Maple Leafs fan.
A WestJet employee's chance encounter on a recent flight spiced up her life in a big way.
A Kelowna, B.C., man says he's always liked gnomes because they have a 'bit of mystery' to them. And he recently got a taste of that whimsy when his garden gnomes disappeared, and came back to him in a peculiar fashion.
After more than 50 years, Toronto's iconic 'Leslieville dollhouse' will soon have a new owner.
Outside help is arriving to battle British Columbia wildfires that authorities expect to flare this week, with Australian and New Zealand firefighters on the way and crews and aircraft from other provinces already on the ground.
There have been numerous reports of flooding in the Greater Toronto Area as heavy rain continues to fall.
Toronto traffic has reached the point of a congestion crisis, according to the Toronto Region Board of Trade, whose new numbers warn of a significant impact on the city’s economy.
Police and firefighters are working to recover a body from the Bow River on Tuesday morning.
Heat warnings have been expanded across the Prairies due to persistent heat overtaking the region.
Ottawa's first Chick-fil-A restaurant will open on Thursday. The U.S.-based fast food chain says Chick-fil-A will open at Tanger Outlets on Palladium Drive this week, the 15th restaurant in Canada.
Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Ottawa-Gatineau with wind gusts capable of producing heavy rain, wind and hail arriving in Ottawa this afternoon and this evening.
A new report from Ratehub.ca, an online mortgage brokerage service, shows the average income required to buy a new home in Ottawa was $131,210 in June, down from $132,060 in May.
There are currently two weather alerts in place for the Greater Montreal area, including a heat warning and a severe thunderstorm watch.
Amazon's annual Prime Day event will be held on July 16-17, but behind the deals lie health and security concerns for warehouse and delivery workers.
Live music pulses through the air as Henry Leung casts a lure into the murky waters of the Lachine Canal at a site wedged between a noisy festival and the high-rises of Montreal's Griffintown neighbourhood.
A heat warning has been issued for large parts of Alberta, where Environment Canada is warning daytime highs up to 36 C could linger for the next eight to 10 days.
Nearly all provinces and one territory are facing higher-than-normal heat this week, according to local forecasts.
On average, death investigations in Alberta are taking nine months to complete. Investigations that require more time are considered backlogged. In 2023, there were more than 1,400 cases, nearly four times more than in 2022
Heat warnings are once again issued across most of the Maritimes Tuesday, with temperatures expected to reach between 28 and 31 C.
An inmate has died at a medium-security prison in Springhill, N.S., according to the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC).
The City of Winnipeg says a College Avenue apartment owner has ordered its residents to vacate the property.
A man has died after a shooting following a soccer game in Winnipeg over the weekend.
The future isn't green for a Winnipeg-based cannabis company.
Regina-based company Prairie Boy Windows and Doors pleaded guilty in provincial court Monday on fraud charges.
Saskatchewan’s justice minister is celebrating a minor victory in her dispute with the federal tax agency over the carbon levy on home heating.
A group of Regina teens are facing several charges after police responded to an assault call early Saturday morning.
Waterloo Regional Police said a body has been recovered from the Grand River in Kitchener.
The search continues for two missing boaters in Kitchener, Ont. who reportedly ran into trouble this weekend on the Grand River.
Three unions have joined forces to intervene in the appeal case over Saskatchewan's pronoun consent law.
The truck driver who caused the deadly Humboldt Broncos bus crash has applied to have his permanent resident status returned.
A 68-year-old from Oshawa has been charged following a single-vehicle crash on Highway 11 in Strong Township on Monday.
For some airline passengers, flying can be a daunting and stressful journey. For others, it's a welcome experience to see the world from hundreds of feet high. CTVNews.ca spoke with a Canadian flight attendant to find out what he wouldn't advise passengers to do before and during flights.
A 74-year-old motorcycle driver was injured last week when he collided with a moose.
Drivers are asked to proceed carefully in flooded areas and not to attempt to drive on closed roads.
Another wave of thunderstorms may develop this morning which could produce isolated damaging wind gusts, torrential downpours and large hail.
A Barrie man faces charges and a 90-day driver's licence suspension after allegedly speeding nearly double the posted limit while intoxicated along Highway 400.
Second-degree murder charge against Sonny Stephens of Barrie in death of Eric Beecroft.
The Casino Rama Resort has announced three new shows to its entertainment lineup, which includes country and rock performances.
Windsor police have charged 12 suspects in connection with the abduction and torture of three people and investigators believe there may be more victims.
Cleanup is underway in parts of Windsor after a storm blew through the region Monday night. Showers are expected to continue Tuseday, clearing up by early afternoon with the risk of a thunderstorm.
The Windsor Police Service is investigating a shooting that happened Monday evening, in the 1200-block of Campbell Avenue near Grove Avenue.
Mounties say a 41-year-old man is facing possible criminal charges, including arson, after a driftwood mammoth sculpture was set ablaze Monday in Colwood, B.C.
Outside help is arriving to battle British Columbia wildfires that authorities expect to flare this week, with Australian and New Zealand firefighters on the way and crews and aircraft from other provinces already on the ground.
Mounties on Vancouver Island are searching for a suspect who allegedly tried to stab a Nanaimo resident while he was walking his dog in the city last week.
A motorcyclist was severely injured in a crash with an SUV Sunday afternoon, according to the Kelowna RCMP.
A search effort is underway for a man who was swept away by the North Thompson River in Kamloops on Friday.
One person is dead and 17 others have been displaced after a stubborn fire burned overnight in a Kelowna apartment building.
The COVID-19 blockade at Coutts, Alta., drew on support from a cross-section of people, including a country musician who jumped at the chance to perform 'Freedom' at the barricade, a courtroom heard Monday.
A new pilot program is helping to find, track and remove contaminated materials from Lethbridge's green and blue carts using artificial intelligence (AI).
Southern Alberta farmers were happy to receive some of the wettest weather in recent years this spring.
Three women from northern Ontario are celebrating after winning the top prize in an instant lottery scratch ticket game.
Following another fatal all-terrain vehicle crash, this time in Powassan, Ontario Provincial Police are calling on ATV drivers to take every safety precaution they can before going out in the trails.
Wildfires burning near Labrador City, N.L. have prompted mining companies in the area to temporarily halt operations.
Water bombers from Quebec are helping to fight a wildfire that has forced the evacuation of Labrador City.
A change in wind direction, cooler temperatures and possible precipitation made for favourable conditions for attacking the wildfire threatening Labrador City, the premier of Newfoundland and Labrador said Sunday.
