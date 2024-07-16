Entertainment

    • Ingrid Andress says she's checking into rehab after viral national anthem performance: 'I was drunk last night'

    Ingrid Andress performs on day four of the Lollapalooza Music Festival in Chicago on Aug. 6, 2023. (Photo by Amy Harris / Invision / AP, File) Ingrid Andress performs on day four of the Lollapalooza Music Festival in Chicago on Aug. 6, 2023. (Photo by Amy Harris / Invision / AP, File)
    Share

    Country music artist Ingrid Andress says she was intoxicated during her much-criticized performance of the national anthem on Monday at the 2024 MLB Home Run Derby and will be seeking treatment.

    On Tuesday, Andress posted a statement on her verified social media account writing, “I’m not going to bulls**t y’all, I was drunk last night.”

    “I’m checking myself into a facility today to get the help I need,” she wrote. “That was not me last night. I apologize to MLB, all the fans and this country I love so much for that rendition.”

    She ended the note saying she would “let y’all know how rehab is I hear it’s super fun.”

    Like Roseanne Barr’s performance at a 1990 San Diego Padres vs. Cincinnati Reds game and Fergie at the 2018 NBA All-Star Game, people have had a great deal to say about Andress’s rendition.

    Here’s more about the singer:

    Reality TV

    Andress had her first brush with fame when she performed in the second season of the NBC a capella singing competition “The Sing-Off” as a part of the group known as Pitch Slapped in 2010. The group was eliminated early on, but Andress returned to the show the next season as part of the group Delilah.

    That season of the series was famously won by the group Pentatonix.

    She’s now a country singer

    Andress debuted her first album, “Lady Like,” in 2020. It reached No. 1 on Billboard’s Emerging Artists chart. A year prior, her single “More Hearts Than Mine” hit the Billboard Hot 100.

    She landed back on that chart in 2021, thanks to the single “Wishful Drinking” with Sam Hunt.

    Grammy nominations

    Andress was nominatefor the best new artist Grammy in 2021, though she ultimately lost to rapper Megan Thee Stallion.

    “Lady Like” was also nominated for best country album, while her song “More Hearts Than Mine” was nominated for best country song.

    Two years later, “Wishful Drinking” scored a best country duo/group performance Grammy nomination.

    Latest work

    Her most recent album, “Good Person,” released in 2022.

    Andress shared on social media this week that she is “so stoked” to announce her new single “Colorado 9” releases next week.

    She also announced “two very special shows, one in Nashville, this Wednesday, July 17th, at Row One, and one in Denver on Wednesday, July 24th, at Globe Hall.”

    It is unclear if the shows will proceed as planned. CNN has reached out to Andress’ representatives.

    “Thank you for being here for me even though I’ve been living under a rock,” Andress wrote. “Y’all are the best and I can’t wait to see you at my shows (stay tuned for more show announcements soon).”

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Who is Usha Vance, the wife of Trump's running mate?

    JD Vance has had several introductions to the American people: as the author of a memoir on what ails the White working class, as a newly elected Republican senator in his home state of Ohio and, on Monday, as his party’s nominee for vice president. His wife, Usha, has been by his side through it all.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News