Indigenous art shines in Netflix's new 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' remake

New details surface about family members killed in shooting in Toronto's Regent Park
Bone carvings, bead work and other Indigenous designs are hitting millions of households across North America on one of the biggest TV shows of the year.
Bone carvings, bead work and other Indigenous designs are hitting millions of households across North America on one of the biggest TV shows of the year.
Indigenous artists from coast to coast are seeing their work on Netflix's live-action remake of "Avatar: The Last Airbender," a TV hit that drew almost 20 million views in its first week.
"All my family won't stop talking about it," said Haley Edmunds-Shiwak, an artist from rural Labrador, who was commissioned to produce some earrings and scarves for the show.
"Everyone's just been really excited."
Costume design for the show was organized by Farnaz Khaki-Sadigh, a designer in Vancouver. She commissioned nine Indigenous artists, the majority working inside Canada, to make the show's costumes come alive.
"I've learned so much from all of them," Khaki-Sadigh said. "I've felt so fortunate to be able to work with them and collaborate with them to bring in their work."
Most of the designers worked on pieces worn by characters from the show's Water Tribe. The group in "Avatar: The Last Airbender" is inspired by Inuit and Yupik culture.
"Even though it is a fantasy, you have to kind of build and mend that relationship, the fantasy and the reality, together," Khaki-Sadigh said. "It still wanted to be respectful and accurate."
Haley Edmunds-Shiwak's work appears in Episode 7 of "Avatar: The Last Airbender," with a character wearing a scarf woven with her beads. (Courtesy: Netflix)
Edmunds-Shiwak said she's been a fan of the show for years — ever since it was a critically acclaimed Nickelodeon cartoon — and felt the show's commitment to authenticity.
"Growing up, I would see all the 'native costumes' and it would not sit right with me," she said. "Seeing them put in the research and the love and appreciation for everything in the show, it really touched home to me."
Edmunds-Shiwak's work was featured in Episode 7 of the show, in a scene where several Water Tribe characters are speaking.
"I was looking around for every single person, trying to pick it out. And then when I saw it, I cried. I was so excited."
Netflix has announced the show will return for a second and third season.
Edmunds-Shiwak said she made first contact with show producers through a message on her small Etsy store. It's been a great opportunity for the part-time artist to show her work to the world.
The young woman is currently working as a postmaster in Postville, N.L., and has been beading since she was a child.
"My mom learned it from my grandma and she was beading ever since she could pick up a needle, and it's the same with me," she said.
"For my mom to see my work on Netflix, on the number 1 show in the world right now, she's over the moon."
Netflix has announced that a second and third season of "Avatar: The Last Airbender" are in production. (Courtesy: Netflix)
