TORONTO -- Twin brothers from Gary, Indiana are making headlines after posting a video on YouTube of their hilarious reactions listening to Phil Collins’ “In The Air Tonight” for the first time.

The 21-year-old brothers, Timothy and Fred Williams, have racked up millions of views on their channel by filming dozens of videos of their raw–and often comedic–reactions to some classic hits they’ve never heard before.

The twins have taken requests from subscribers and reviewed a variety of songs from different genres and decades, including Evanescence, Dolly Parton, Luciano Pavarotti, Nina Simone and Bon Jovi. Each song elicits a different response from the twins, which can include spontaneous dancing or at times an off-tune sing-along.

Their video listening to Phil Collins has gained more than three million views and accumulated close to 10,000 comments on YouTube. Their heightened facial expressions during the song’s brief drum solo are part of what makes the video so amusing.

“I wish that I could hear ‘In The Air Tonight’ again for the first time. I loved this honest and pure reaction to this song. Well done, gentlemen!” one commenter posted.

“I'm a 64 yr [sic] old man and my daughter sent this to me. You guys have given me a whole NEW appreciation of this song,” another viewer said.

Since the creation of their channel, the Williams brothers have amassed more than 340,000 subscribers on YouTube and are poised to grow their fan base with newfound popularity.

Celebrities like Dolly Parton have also commented on the videos and showed support for the twins’ musical journey.