Entertainment

    • Indiana Jones' iconic felt fedora fetches US$630,000 at auction

    Harrison Ford comes face-to-face with a cobra in a scene from the first of four Indiana Jones adventure films, "Raiders of the Lost Ark." (AP Photo/LucasFilms) Harrison Ford comes face-to-face with a cobra in a scene from the first of four Indiana Jones adventure films, "Raiders of the Lost Ark." (AP Photo/LucasFilms)
    Share
    LOS ANGELES -

    The brown felt fedora worn by actor Harrison Ford in the second installment of the Indiana Jones movies sold for US$630,000 at auction, film and TV memorabilia company Propstore announced Friday.

    The hat featured in 1984's “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom” was expected to fetch between $250,000 and $500,000, according to the item's online description.

    The fedora comes from the personal collection of the late stunt performer Dean Ferrandini, who also wore it while standing in for Ford as Jones, the dashing archaeologist who really hates snakes.

    Keeping the fedora in place during filming was an “ongoing challenge,” Propstore's expert said in the online description, and foam pieces were inserted to make it fit more snugly.

    Created by the Herbert Johnson Hat Company in London, it is made of sable-colored rabbit felt.

    Other items sold include an Imperial scout trooper's white “biker scout” helmet from 1983's “Return of the Jedi,” which went for $315,000, and a ghost costume worn by stars in the 1996 movie “Scream,” which sold for $270,900,

    “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom” also featured Kate Capshaw as nightclub singer Willie Scott and Ke Huy Quan as Short Round. 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News