In the mood for a melody, NYC commuters sing 'Piano Man'
In this Nov. 21, 2016, file photo, Billy Joel performs at Madison Square Garden in New York. (Photo by Michael Zorn/Invision/AP, File)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, May 30, 2018 9:22AM EDT
HUNTINGTON, N.Y. -- A group of New York commuters got together around "9 o'clock on a Saturday" and sang a rendition of Billy Joel's famous ballad, "Piano Man."
A video posted on Twitter captured nearly everyone aboard the Long Island Railroad train bound for Huntington singing in unison to the song on May 19.
Professional tennis player Julia Elbaba -- who posted the video -- says she was on the train talking with a man who mentioned he was in a Billy Joel tribute band.
Elbaba says she sang a few bars with the man and soon, the whole car was singing.
The 23-year-old Oyster Bay resident said in her post on Twitter that she wished LIRR riders could always get along that well.
When you get the entire @LIRR to sing Piano Man by @billyjoel. This is what society should be like... peaceful, united and happy�� @News12LI pic.twitter.com/okiZFnZj14— Julia Elbaba (@JulesElbaba) May 20, 2018