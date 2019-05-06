

Andrew Dalton and Chris Pizzello, The Associated Press





LOS ANGELES -- Family, friends and dignitaries including Ice Cube, Stevie Wonder and Congresswoman Maxine Waters are among those who have mourned director John Singleton at his funeral.

Monday's private service was at a funeral home in South Los Angeles, the neighbourhood where the Academy Award-nominated director spent part of his childhood and where his career-defining film, "Boyz N the Hood," was set.

Others there to pay their respects include "Black Panther" director Ryan Coogler, football Hall of Famer Jim Brown and actors Ving Rhames, Morris Chestnut and Tyrese.

Media was not allowed inside the funeral, which lasted about two hours. He's set to be buried at Forest Lawn-Hollywood Hills later Monday.

The funeral came about a week after Singleton died at age 51 days after a stroke.