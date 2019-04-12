

Christy Somos, CTVNews.ca





Ian Cognito, who has been a performing comedian since the 1980’s, was near the end of his set in the Atic bar in Bicester, England on Thursday when he ‘sat back in his chair and fell silent,’ according to reports.

Audience members apparently thought it was part of his act, and didn’t notice anything was amiss until several minutes went by with no reaction from Cognito.

Venue staff attempted chest compressions and ordered the audience to evacuate and to call emergency services.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by the South Central Ambulance Service.

Comedians Jimmy Carr and Mark Steel paid tribute to Cognitio on Twitter, with Carr reminiscing over Cognito’s kindness to him when he started his career.

Cognito won the Time Out Award for stand-up comedy in 1999, and was described as the U.K.’s “most banned” comic in 2008 by The Scotsman.