On the final day of taping for the 35th season of “Jeopardy!,” host Alex Trebek pledged to return for another year following his cancer diagnosis.

Trebek, 78, posted a video update on Wednesday in which the Canadian thanked the public for their messages of support since he announced he had Stage 4 pancreatic cancer back in March.

“I’m touched beyond words,” Trebek said in the video.

Stage 4 pancreatic cancer is the final stage and generally means the condition has spread to other parts of the body.

“Despite what you may have heard, I’m feeling good, I’m continuing with my therapy,” Trebek said.

Trebek, who is under contract to host “Jeopardy!” for another three years, also said he will return for the show’s 36th season.

“I look forward to seeing you once again in September with all kinds of good stuff,” Trebek said to close out the video update.