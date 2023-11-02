'I love the song': Canadian Beatles fans react to new track 'Now and Then'
Beatles fans from around the world never fathomed their favourite band would drop a new track half-a-century after they broke up.
They’re now taking in every beat.
When asked how he feels listening to the new song, Mathieu Lacourse says he feels emotional and nostalgic.
"I feel like I'm 12 years old, I guess, when I discovered The Beatles for the first time,” he said.
Since then, the band has been engrained in his life. The now 40 year-old sound engineer in Longueuil, Que. named his company Studio Bulldog after the song “Hey Bulldog.” He also has a bulldog named Ringo.
"I thought these were the best songs I've ever heard. I was hooked on the technologies they used, their harmonies, and how inventive they were," said Lacourse.
Sébastien Tremblay, president of The Beatles Quebec fan club, says listening to the song brings up a lot of emotions.
“I’ve heard bootlegs before, but to have the other Beatles working on the song, it's totally different. It's great. It's really great. I love the song,” said Tremblay.
Tremblay, who has been a fan since he was seven, calls today’s release a gift.
"For me, The Beatles will always be alive. But to release something new, it's great. I don't think they will release anything else like that."
Holly Tessler, a Beatles expert with the University of Liverpool told CTV News today is a significant day in The Beatles' history.
"In one way, it's a bit strange to think a group that had broken up in 1970 is in 2023 releasing its last ever song, but I mean that's where we're at with technology," said Tessler.
The new song was made with the help of AI technology that was used to extract John Lennon's vocals from an old demo recorded on a cassette.
"It's a great thing, really, and a poignant thing to be able to reach out across the past and work with audio that was recorded, especially with two members of the group who aren't here anymore," Tessler added.
Tessler says the popularity of the Beatles decades later speaks to how universal their music is, and how people can identify with the lyrics, which resonate with every generation.
“What this allows is for a younger generation to experience the excitement of what it would be, what it is, to hear a new Beatles recording and to be able to rush out to a shop and buy it and listen to it and engage with it as you would have in the ‘60s,” said Tessler. “The story of The Beatles themselves, it really is a rags-to-riches story, in that it is so unlikely a group from Liverpool in the ‘60s could make it as big as they did, it was absolutely unprecedented.”
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Wish him all the best,' Trudeau dismisses Liberal loyalist saying party would benefit from new leader
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has dismissed a long-time Liberal and current senator's suggestion that it may be time he step down to make room for a new Liberal party leader.
'The most toxic place': Foreign-trained doctors file human rights complaint, alleging discrimination
Ten foreign-trained internal medicine specialists in Regina are claiming they were targets of 'racist, and discriminatory leadership' while working at the Regina General Hospital, and have filed a complaint with the Saskatchewan Human Rights Commission.
Canadian seniors are eligible for four key vaccines this fall, but not all are free
In most of Canada, you can feel a chill in the air. The change in season, triggering a change in health risks, has signalled the start of the cold and flu season. After three brutal winters, with respiratory illnesses dominating the headlines and filling hospitals, doctors are hopeful this one will be calmer.
Here's when Taylor Swift is coming to Vancouver and how to buy tickets
Taylor Swift has added dates to the Canadian leg of her blockbuster Eras Tour – scheduling three shows in Vancouver.
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried convicted of defrauding cryptocurrency customers
A New York jury on Thursday convicted FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried of fraud in a scheme that cheated customers and investors of at least US$10 billion.
'This is a joke,' natural resources minister says of Conservative obstruction on energy bills
Liberal ministers and an NDP MP came out swinging Thursday against the Conservatives for what they say has been 'circus act' filibustering preventing a pair of bills focused on jobs in the energy sector from coming up for study. 'This is a joke,' Energy and Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson said.
'I love the song': Canadian Beatles fans react to new track 'Now and Then'
After the release of the new Beatles song 'Now and Then,' Canadian fans say they're are taking in every beat of the band's final track, which was made possible with the help of AI.
Panama's congress backtracks to preserve controversial Canadian mining contract
An indefinite moratorium on new mining activities passed a second vote in Panama's National Assembly Thursday. One article was removed, however, that would have revoked a controversial mining contract which had sparked nationwide protests over the past two weeks.
BREAKING NEWS UPDATES Israel's troops advance; Gaza's largest hospital struggles to treat injured
Israel's ground troops were advancing toward Gaza City as diplomatic efforts intensified for at least a brief pause in the fighting in Gaza's deadliest war.
Canada
-
Minister promises changes to temporary visas, but no 'draconian measures'
Immigration Minister Marc Miller says he plans to recalibrate the number of people who come to Canada temporarily to make sure the program is sustainable, but details about what measures the government is considering remain unclear.
-
Canadian prisons 'disturbingly and unconscionably Indigenized': corrections watchdog
Zinger's latest annual report says 32 per cent of all federal inmates in Canada -- and 50 per cent of the women -- are Indigenous, compared to 25 per cent in 2013.
-
'I am sorry': Andrew Furey apologizes to Inuit in northern Labrador for harms of residential schools
Newfoundland and Labrador’s provincial government failed to protect Indigenous children from the harms of residential schools, Premier Andrew Furey said in official apologies this week to survivors in Labrador.
-
Lifetime cost of Canada's F-35 fighter jets is $73.9B: parliamentary budget officer
Canada will pay an estimated $73.9 billion to buy, fly and maintain its new fleet of F-35 fighter jets, the parliamentary budget officer said Thursday.
-
Police seize 326 cases of beer during eastern Ontario traffic stop
Ontario Provincial Police seized 326 cases of beer purchased in Quebec and intended to be served at an upcoming wedding after officers responded to a call for a rental van driving on an eastern Ontario highway with a blown tire.
-
No time behind bars for woman who faked death, abducted son and fled country
A Saskatoon woman accused of faking her own death, and the death of her son, has pleaded guilty to child abduction.
World
-
Putin revokes Russia's ratification of nuclear test ban treaty
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday signed off on a law revoking his country's ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty, a move he says is designed to bring Moscow into line with the United States.
-
The U.S. sanctions more foreign firms in a bid to choke off Russia's supplies for its war in Ukraine
The United States on Thursday imposed a new round of sanctions on 130 firms and people from Turkey, China and the United Arab Emirates in an effort to choke off Russia's access to tools and equipment that support its invasion of Ukraine.
-
UN votes overwhelmingly to condemn U.S. economic embargo on Cuba for 31st year and urge its lifting
The UN General Assembly voted overwhelmingly Thursday to condemn the American economic embargo of Cuba for a 31st year after its foreign minister urged, "Let Cuba live without the blockade!"
-
Thousands of Las Vegas Strip hotel workers at 18 casinos could go on strike this month
Tens of thousands of Las Vegas hotel workers fighting for new union contracts set a strike deadline Thursday.
-
UN will reduce number of refugees receiving cash aid in Lebanon by a third, citing funding cuts
Faced with an increasing funding crunch, the United Nations will cut the number of refugee families receiving cash assistance in Lebanon by nearly one-third next year, a spokesperson for the UN refugee agency said Thursday.
-
Former Memphis police officer pleads guilty to federal charges in Tyre Nichols' death
A former Memphis police officer pleaded guilty Thursday in the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols in exchange for prosecutors recommending a 15-year sentence, becoming the first of five officers charged in the case to admit guilt.
Politics
-
'Wish him all the best,' Trudeau dismisses Liberal loyalist saying party would benefit from new leader
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has dismissed a long-time Liberal and current senator's suggestion that it may be time he step down to make room for a new Liberal party leader.
-
'This is a joke,' natural resources minister says of Conservative obstruction on energy bills
Liberal ministers and an NDP MP came out swinging Thursday against the Conservatives for what they say has been 'circus act' filibustering preventing a pair of bills focused on jobs in the energy sector from coming up for study. 'This is a joke,' Energy and Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson said.
-
National public inquiry into foreign interference to proceed in two phases: commissioner
The long-called-for national public inquiry into foreign interference in Canadian elections and democratic institutions has started to get rolling in earnest, with the commissioner deciding her work will proceed in phases, with public hearings beginning early next year, and culminating in a final report at the end of 2024.
Health
-
Canadian seniors are eligible for four key vaccines this fall, but not all are free
In most of Canada, you can feel a chill in the air. The change in season, triggering a change in health risks, has signalled the start of the cold and flu season. After three brutal winters, with respiratory illnesses dominating the headlines and filling hospitals, doctors are hopeful this one will be calmer.
-
'I don't expect years': N.B. woman raising awareness for silent cancer risk
A Havelock, N.B., woman received a terminal diagnosis of lung cancer two weeks ago and she's raising awareness about the dangers of radon.
-
'Taking away that loneliness': How an AI website is supporting women through breast cancer diagnoses
A new AI website, that got its start in Kitchener, Ont., is offering extra support for people who have been diagnosed with breast cancer and their relatives.
Sci-Tech
-
Elon Musk’s conversation with British prime minister finishes off the U.K.’s AI Safety Summit
Elon Musk sat down with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in a conversation that dove into the dangers and opportunities of artificial intelligence on Thursday, capping off the UK’s inaugural AI Safety Summit.
-
U.K.'s Sunak to discuss AI risks with Kamala Harris at summit before chat with Elon Musk
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak are set to join senior politicians from around the world on Thursday at a U.K. summit focused on containing risks from rapid advances in cutting-edge artificial intelligence.
-
Online game opened Alberta mom's accounts to hackers
A Cochrane, Alta., mother is warning others after spending the last eight months trying to recover online accounts that were hacked after downloading a gaming app for her daughter.
Entertainment
-
Standup comedian Taylor Tomlinson will host new CBS late-night show after 'Colbert'
Standup comedian Taylor Tomlinson has been announced as the host of CBS' new late-night show 'After Midnight,' taking over the time slot following 'The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.'
-
Conspicuous consumption: Why the worlds of food and fashion are colliding
Food and fashion seem an unlikely pairing. While encouraging the consumer consumption of luxury goods, high fashion has long glorified thinness, with eating deemed almost taboo. In recent years, however, their convergence seems to be everywhere.
-
Here's when Taylor Swift is coming to Vancouver and how to buy tickets
Taylor Swift has added dates to the Canadian leg of her blockbuster Eras Tour – scheduling three shows in Vancouver.
Business
-
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried convicted of defrauding cryptocurrency customers
A New York jury on Thursday convicted FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried of fraud in a scheme that cheated customers and investors of at least US$10 billion.
-
Thousands of Las Vegas Strip hotel workers at 18 casinos could go on strike this month
Tens of thousands of Las Vegas hotel workers fighting for new union contracts set a strike deadline Thursday.
-
Panama's congress backtracks to preserve controversial Canadian mining contract
An indefinite moratorium on new mining activities passed a second vote in Panama's National Assembly Thursday. One article was removed, however, that would have revoked a controversial mining contract which had sparked nationwide protests over the past two weeks.
Lifestyle
-
Video of Ugandan man experiencing snow for the first time in Canada will warm your heart
A video of a Ugandan man experiencing snow for the first time in Quebec has amassed millions of views on TikTok.
-
What to know about the ‘tegu’, the large, exotic lizard found under a home in Athens
Tegu is an Argentine black and white lizard, it's an exotic pet and invasive species from South America.
-
'Your Next Star' helps people with Down syndrome get valuable work experience
John has Down syndrome and with the help of the Massachusetts Down Syndrome Congress, he secured that job right out of high school after an internship with them. He does everything from administrative work to community events and even giving the best pep talks to the Bruins alumni team.
Sports
-
Four Winnipeg Jets players practise with neck guards in wake of Adam Johnson's death
Winnipeg Jets forwards Vladislav Namestnikov, Rasmus Kupari, Cole Perfetti and Nikolaj Ehlers wore neck guards during practice on Wednesday in the wake of former NHL player Adam Johnson's tragic death.
-
Texas Rangers win first World Series title with 5-0 win over Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 5
The Rangers won the first World Series championship in their 63-season franchise history by beating the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-0 in Game 5.
-
Security prevents Rangers from celebrating in Chase Field pool after winning World Series
There was no pool party for the Texas Rangers after winning the World Series.
Autos
-
Toyota recalls hundreds of thousands of RAV4s in Canada over fire risk
Toyota has issued a recall for the RAV4 model affecting hundreds of thousands of vehicles in Canada due to a lack of proper sizing and placement of its 12-volt batteries, which can cause a fire when the vehicle is driven.
-
Ontario announces gas tax cut extension
The Ontario government has announced it will extend its gas and fuel tax rate cuts until June 30, 2024.
-
UAW members at the first Ford plant to go on strike overwhelmingly approve the new contract
Autoworkers at the first Ford factory to go on strike have voted overwhelmingly in favour of a tentative contract agreement reached with the company.