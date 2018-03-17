

CTVNews.ca Staff





As Toronto police investigate Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard amid sexual misconduct allegations, a long-time fan helped make 1,500 paper hearts to hand out at a Winnipeg concert in support of the band.

“A lot of people can’t live without their music,” Jen Laszchuk told CTV Winnipeg ahead of the Saturday show. “And I’m one of them.”

Hoggard was accused of sexual misconduct in February by multiple women, including a Calgary radio host and, according to a CBC report, a woman who accused Hoggard of sexually assaulting her in a hotel room. Other allegations of inappropriate behaviour have surfaced on social media.

Hedley has since been dropped by its management team, taken off airwaves across Canada and booted from several scheduled performances. The pop-rock band also backed out of a performance at the 2018 Juno Awards and removed itself from consideration for several prizes.

Hoggard has emphatically denied the sexual misconduct allegations, none of which have been proven in court.

“I need to be completely clear: I have never engaged in non-consensual sexual behavior in my life,” Hoggard wrote in a Feb. 28 tweet. “However, over the last 13 years, I have behaved in a way that objectified women.”

On Friday, it was revealed that the Toronto police’s Sex Crimes Unit is investigating Hoggard. Police will not disclose what allegations they are probing. No charges have been laid.

Laszchuk, who was drawn to the band for their positive lyrics, says that it has been heartbreaking to see the allegations surface.

“They’ve been a part of my life for 13 years and someone needs to stand up for them,” she said.

Amid the growing backlash, the band announced that it plans to take an “indefinite hiatus” following its current tour, which ends on March 23 in Kelowna, B.C.

Pop culture researcher Matthew Flisfeder, who works as an assistant professor at the University of Winnipeg’s Department of Rhetoric, Writing, and Communications, says the Hedley backlash is another example of the power of the #MeToo movement.

“I think that it does demonstrate in our moment right now that women are being empowered and do have agency, and that the power in numbers has shown that this what’s necessary in order to get attention,” Flisfeder said.

Laszchuk, who believes the backlash has gone too far, is urging Hedley supporters to illuminate their paper hearts with their smartphones’ flashlights during the Winnipeg concert to show how much they care. Each heart includes the hashtag #IStandWithHedley.

“I’ll always stand behind Hedley,” she said.

With a report from CTV Winnipeg’s Beth Macdonell