TORONTO -- Chris Murphy of beloved Canadian rock band Sloan revealed Wednesday that he has been diagnosed with Bell’s palsy.



In a social media post, 52-year-old Murphy said he was diagnosed on Jan. 11 with the condition that results in temporary paralysis of facial muscles.



"I noticed my mouth seemed imbalanced and I was diagnosed with Bell’s Palsy that evening at emerge meaning one side of my face is paralyzed,” Murphy said in an Instagram post. “It’s crazy. I have to tape my eye shut at night etc. I remain optimistic that my face muscles will reanimate but it’s not guaranteed and it mightn’t happen for a few months, regardless.”



According to the Mayo Clinic, the cause of Bell’s palsy isn’t exactly known and can occur at any age.



"In most cases, the weakness is temporary and significantly improves over weeks," the Mayo Clinic explains on its website. “The weakness makes half of your face appear to droop. Your smile is one-sided, and your eye on that side resists closing.”



The "Coax Me" writer praised his doctor "who is on top of” Murphy's treatment and remained optimistic for a full recovery.



"Tough break for a guy who has clearly traded on his looks!” Murphy quipped. “Looking on the bright side, it’s probably the best time this could happen. I can just be home and wear a mask outside.”