Hussle lifted up neighbourhood he was gunned down in: lawyer

Hussle lifted up neighbourhood he was gunned down in: lawyer

Artist Gabriel Thomas paints a mural of deceased rapper Nipsey Hussle on Guns and Roses boutique storefront in downtown Dallas, Wednesday, June 10, 2020. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) Artist Gabriel Thomas paints a mural of deceased rapper Nipsey Hussle on Guns and Roses boutique storefront in downtown Dallas, Wednesday, June 10, 2020. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

My landlord is increasing my rent – what should I do?

With increasing rent prices likely to be the reality for many Canadian tenants, some may be wondering how to navigate rising costs, or whether any course of action can be taken, if any. Legal experts across the country share their advice on how to handle a rent hike.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social