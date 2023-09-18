Hundreds of out-of-work Canadian film, TV workers tap into $1.2M in aid: charity
A national charity serving people in the entertainment industry says it has doled out $1.2 million in aid to Canadians affected by the Hollywood actors and writers strikes.
The AFC, formerly known as the Actors' Fund of Canada, says more than 500 film and TV workers have tapped into emergency financial support since the Writers Guild of America walked off the job on May 2.
Executive director David Hope says the need escalated when the Screen Actors Guild and the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists walked off the job July 14 and shuttered more sets.
He says more than 500 additional applicants are seeking help but the AFC's emergency financial aid program has already been depleted for the year. It's turning to the public for donations.
The dual SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes halted most U.S. productions shot in Canada, putting tens of thousands of local talent and crews out of work.
Hope says many of those are gig workers who are struggling to buy food, pay their rent or mortgage and meet other basic needs. They include actors, directors and crew.
"Members of the public often perceive the film and TV business as glamorous and that folks in the business are very highly paid and live a life of luxury. Really, they're working folks like everybody else," Hope said Monday.
"Because it's gig work, it's quite variable. People had a steady income and they were paying their mortgage and they were feeding their kids based on that. That work is gone now."
The AFC offers up to $2,000 to people who are most at risk, and also provides wellness webinars and sessions on how to find temporary work.
"You know, that $2,000, if you live in Toronto or Vancouver or many other places, is not even enough to pay your rent," Hope said.
"We're able to buy people a little bit of time to help them manage their situations and to help them find alternatives that will carry them through to the end of the strikes, whenever those might be."
Hope said the cast and producers of the B.C.-shot series "The Good Doctor" donated more than $10,000 to the AFC in recent weeks, and that included contributions from stars Freddie Highmore, Paige Spara, Will Yun Lee and Daniel Dae Kim.
Hope said a similar amount came from the cast and producers of the B.C.-shot series "Fire Country," with donors including co-creators Tony Phelan and Max Thieriot, and stars Diane Farr, Billy Burke, Kevin Alejandro and Stephanie Arcila.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 18, 2023.
MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trudeau accuses India of role in killing of Canadian Sikh leader
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says national security agencies are investigating "credible allegations" that the "agents of the government of India" were involved in the killing of prominent Canadian Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in B.C. in June.
IN HER OWN WORDS | Sandie Rinaldo: My most jaw-dropping moments from notable interviews
As she marks her 50th anniversary with CTV, Sandie Rinaldo reveals the most jaw-dropping moments from some of her notable interviews with William Shatner, Justin Bieber, Justin Trudeau, Bob Marley and more.
'We want prices to come down': Grocery executives meet ministers, agree to work on stabilizing costs
The heads of Canada's largest grocery chains were in Ottawa on Monday for a hastily called meeting with two top cabinet ministers to discuss the federal Liberal government's demand for the grocers to come up with a plan to 'stabilize' prices.
'A lot of work to do': MPs kick off fall sitting with maintained focus on affordability
Affordability was the main issue of the spring, the summer, and is now set to remain the focus this autumn as members of Parliament returned from their ridings to Ottawa to kick off the fall sitting on Monday.
Hundreds of out-of-work Canadian film, TV workers tap into $1.2M in aid: charity
A national charity serving people in the entertainment industry says it has doled out $1.2 million in aid to Canadians affected by the Hollywood actors and writers strikes.
After being forced out of Sask. town, 'QAnon queen' moves to another community in province
A leading figure in the Canadian offshoot of a fringe conspiracy movement appears to have made her way to another Saskatchewan community.
Wild black bear at Walt Disney World in Florida captured after search
It wasn't an escapee from the Country Bear Jamboree attraction, but a wild black bear managed to be the star of its own show Monday at Walt Disney World.
Judge to hear arguments in injunction application against Sask.'s parental consent policy
A hearing for the injunction application filed against the Government of Saskatchewan’s parental inclusion and consent policy is scheduled for Tuesday morning at Regina’s Court of King’s Bench.
Men nearly mauled trying to rescue massive, stranded shark
Incredible video shows a group of men on a Florida beach dragging a stranded shark back into the ocean.
Canada
-
Judge to hear arguments in injunction application against Sask.'s parental consent policy
A hearing for the injunction application filed against the Government of Saskatchewan’s parental inclusion and consent policy is scheduled for Tuesday morning at Regina’s Court of King’s Bench.
-
After being forced out of Sask. town, 'QAnon queen' moves to another community in province
A leading figure in the Canadian offshoot of a fringe conspiracy movement appears to have made her way to another Saskatchewan community.
-
'We want prices to come down': Grocery executives meet ministers, agree to work on stabilizing costs
The heads of Canada's largest grocery chains were in Ottawa on Monday for a hastily called meeting with two top cabinet ministers to discuss the federal Liberal government's demand for the grocers to come up with a plan to 'stabilize' prices.
-
Number of kids with E. coli in Calgary following outbreak continues to grow
The number of E. coli cases connected to a Calgary outbreak centred around daycares has grown by six since Saturday, according to health officials.
-
Trudeau accuses India of role in killing of Canadian Sikh leader
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says national security agencies are investigating "credible allegations" that the "agents of the government of India" were involved in the killing of prominent Canadian Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in B.C. in June.
-
Two 13-year-old girls accused of stabbing teenage girl 'numerous times' north of Toronto
Two 13-year-old girls are facing charges after another teen was stabbed 'numerous times' in a plaza parking lot in Vaughan.
World
-
China flies 103 military planes toward Taiwan in a new high of activity the island calls harassment
China's military sent 103 warplanes toward Taiwan in a 24-hour period in what the island's defence ministry called a recent new high.
-
Kilogram of fentanyl found in NYC day care centre where 1-year-old boy died of apparent overdose
A taped package containing several thousand dollars worth of fentanyl was discovered inside the New York City day care centre where a 1-year-old child died of an opioid overdose last week, according to a court filing.
-
Trump calls DeSantis abortion ban 'a terrible mistake,' sparking anger from some key Republicans
Donald Trump is facing new blowback from anti-abortion activists for refusing to commit to national abortion restrictions and for calling Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' signing of a six-week ban on the procedure a 'terrible mistake.'
-
Children's book author who is charged with killing her husband now accused of witness tampering
Kouri Richins, the Utah widow accused of killing her husband with a fentanyl overdose and then writing a children's book about grief, is accused of witness tampering, according to court documents obtained by CNN.
-
Iran's president denies sending drones and other weapons to Russia and decries U.S. meddling
Iran's president on Monday denied his country had sent drones to Russia for use in the war in Ukraine, even as the United States accuses Iran of not only providing the weapons but helping Russia build a plant to manufacture them.
-
Attorneys for man charged with killing 2 teenage Indiana girls argue they died in ritual sacrifice
Attorneys for a northern Indiana man charged with killing two teenage girls contend in court documents filed Monday that their client had nothing to do with the crimes and that the girls actually died as part of a ritual sacrifice.
Politics
-
'A lot of work to do': MPs kick off fall sitting with maintained focus on affordability
Affordability was the main issue of the spring, the summer, and is now set to remain the focus this autumn as members of Parliament returned from their ridings to Ottawa to kick off the fall sitting on Monday.
-
Trudeau accuses India of role in killing of Canadian Sikh leader
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says national security agencies are investigating "credible allegations" that the "agents of the government of India" were involved in the killing of prominent Canadian Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in B.C. in June.
-
'We want prices to come down': Grocery executives meet ministers, agree to work on stabilizing costs
The heads of Canada's largest grocery chains were in Ottawa on Monday for a hastily called meeting with two top cabinet ministers to discuss the federal Liberal government's demand for the grocers to come up with a plan to 'stabilize' prices.
Health
-
Health Canada to review U.S. panel's conclusion that common decongestant doesn't work
Health Canada says it will review a declaration by American government experts who say a key ingredient in over-the-counter cold and allergy medications also available in this country does not work to get rid of nasal and sinus congestion.
-
More Ontario youth than expected made visits to the hospital for self-harm during COVID-19: study
The rate of hospital visits for self-harm was greater than expected for Ontario youth during the first two and a half years of the COVID-19 pandemic, a new study has found.
-
Number of kids with E. coli in Calgary following outbreak continues to grow
The number of E. coli cases connected to a Calgary outbreak centred around daycares has grown by six since Saturday, according to health officials.
Sci-Tech
-
This Canadian robotics start-up is using AI to help artists make nearly-identical copies of original paintings
A Canadian art-tech start-up based in Montreal is using robotics and artificial intelligence for visual artists to reproduce their artwork at scale, using robotic paint brush attachments to precisely mimic the brush strokes of original pieces.
-
Netanyahu talks to Elon Musk in California about antisemitism on X and artificial intelligence
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is starting a U.S. trip in California to talk about technology and artificial intelligence with billionaire businessman Elon Musk.
-
NASA astronaut, 2 Russian cosmonauts launch to space station
A NASA astronaut on her inaugural spaceflight and two cosmonauts launched aboard a Russian Soyuz spacecraft toward the International Space Station Friday, marking the first time Russia has launched astronauts to the orbiting outpost in nearly a year.
Entertainment
-
Hundreds of out-of-work Canadian film, TV workers tap into $1.2M in aid: charity
A national charity serving people in the entertainment industry says it has doled out $1.2 million in aid to Canadians affected by the Hollywood actors and writers strikes.
-
ABC will air an additional 10 'Monday Night Football' games in the U.S. because of writers and actors strikes
ABC will be airing more 'Monday Night Football' games than originally planned.
-
The remaining dates on comedian Russell Brand's tour are postponed after sexual assault allegations
British police said Monday that they had received a sexual assault allegation after media outlets published claims by several women against Russell Brand. Promoters postponed the remaining dates in a string of live gigs by the comedian, who denies the allegations.
Business
-
Wild black bear at Walt Disney World in Florida captured after search
It wasn't an escapee from the Country Bear Jamboree attraction, but a wild black bear managed to be the star of its own show Monday at Walt Disney World.
-
Heather Reisman, Indigo's founder, returns to top position
Indigo Books & Music Inc. says the founder of the company, Heather Reisman, is back as CEO after Peter Ruis stepped down earlier this month.
-
Clorox products in short supply after cyberattack
A cyberattack at Clorox is causing wide-scale disruption of the company’s operations, hampering its ability to make its cleaning materials, Clorox said Monday.
Lifestyle
-
Meet the Montreal LEGO artist recreating the city's most iconic buildings
The Orange Julep, Schwartz’s Deli, and even a Couche Tard depanneur -- they're landmarks in Montreal, but that’s not all they have in common. Enter the world of local LEGO artist Addy Parsons, the Ottawa-born Montrealer with a talent to render the city’s most iconic buildings in brick form.
-
Wild black bear at Walt Disney World in Florida captured after search
It wasn't an escapee from the Country Bear Jamboree attraction, but a wild black bear managed to be the star of its own show Monday at Walt Disney World.
-
UNESCO names Erfurt's medieval Jewish buildings in Germany as a World Heritage Site
A UN committee on Sunday named a group of medieval Jewish sites in the eastern German city of Erfurt as a World Heritage Site, the second time Jewish heritage in Germany has been added to the list in recent years.
Sports
-
Hamilton and Sainz warn that Red Bull still has the advantage despite a dismal weekend in Singapore
The Singapore Grand Prix had a dramatic finish as four cars from three teams fought for the podium. And there wasn't a Red Bull in sight. After winning every other race this season, Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez weren't in the podium fight in Singapore.
-
American forward Taylor Heise taken first overall at inaugural PWHL draft
Minnesota has selected American forward Taylor Heise with the first overall pick of the inaugural Professional Women's Hockey League draft.
-
Mostert runs for 2 TDs, Tagovailoa throws for another as Dolphins hold off Patriots 24-17
Tua Tagovailoa has heard a lot during his NFL career about his shortcomings. Beating the New England Patriots continues not to be one of them.
Autos
-
Hundreds of flying taxis to be made in Ohio, home of the Wright brothers and astronaut legends
The same Ohio river valley where the Wright brothers pioneered human flight will soon be manufacturing cutting-edge electric planes that take off and land vertically, under an agreement announced Monday between the state and Joby Aviation Inc.
-
Carmakers and the United Auto Workers are talking. No signs of a breakthrough to end the strike
The auto workers' strike against Detroit's Big Three went into its fourth day on Monday with no signs of an early breakthrough and against the threat that the walkout could soon spread.
-
Hamilton and Sainz warn that Red Bull still has the advantage despite a dismal weekend in Singapore
The Singapore Grand Prix had a dramatic finish as four cars from three teams fought for the podium. And there wasn't a Red Bull in sight. After winning every other race this season, Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez weren't in the podium fight in Singapore.