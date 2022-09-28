Hugh Jackman to reprise Wolverine role in next 'Deadpool' film

Ryan Reynolds announced on September 27 that Hugh Jackman will be reprising his role as Wolverine in the next "Deadpool" film, slated for September 6, 2024. (YouTube/Ryan Reynolds) Ryan Reynolds announced on September 27 that Hugh Jackman will be reprising his role as Wolverine in the next "Deadpool" film, slated for September 6, 2024. (YouTube/Ryan Reynolds)

