Hugh Grant behind 'The Benny Hill Show' theme song playing outside U.K. Parliament

Amid U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s resignation following a handful of political scandals, including a mass revolt by top members of his government, there is now a universally recognized satirical tune blasting outside the Parliament building in Westminster, thanks to actor Hugh Grant.

Following a personal request put out by Hugh Grant on Twitter, Brexit protester Steve Bray (@snb19692) played the theme song of “The Benny Hill Show,” known as “Yakety Sax,” outside Downing Street.

"Morning @snb19692," Grant, who played prime minister of the U.K. in the film “Love Actually,” wrote on Thursday morning. "Glad you have your speakers back. Do you by any chance have the Benny Hill music to hand?"

Bray, who is known in London for his musical-based protests amid Brexit, installed speakers outside Westminster and honoured Grant’s request at full blast.

Just for @HackedOffHugh as requested here today at the media circus… College Green. The Benny Hill theme tune. pic.twitter.com/Tazb57gT8e — Steve Bray Activist Against Brexit +Corrupt Tories (@snb19692) July 7, 2022

The loud music can even be heard in the background of live news broadcasts as journalists delivered the latest developments of Johnson’s resignation.

INCREDIBLE SCENES



“THE BENNY HILL THEME TUNE” IS BEING BLASTED OUT ON SKY NEWS. pic.twitter.com/N06wBwcoZl — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) July 7, 2022

Johnson stepped down as Conservative Party leader on Thursday, but said he would remain on as prime minister until the party chooses his successor. The timetable for that process will be announced next week. The last leadership contest took six weeks.

With files from Associated Press