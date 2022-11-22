Huge horde of Celtic gold coins stolen from German museum

The Celtic-Roman Museum is pictured in the evening light, in Manching, Germany, Tuesday Nov. 22, 2022. (Armin Weigel/dpa via AP)  The Celtic-Roman Museum is pictured in the evening light, in Manching, Germany, Tuesday Nov. 22, 2022. (Armin Weigel/dpa via AP) 

MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Colorado shooting suspect changed name as teenager in Texas

The suspect in the fatal shooting of five people at a Colorado LGBTQ2S+ nightclub changed his name more than six years ago as a teenager, after filing a legal petition in Texas saying he wanted to 'protect himself' from a father with a criminal history.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social