Huey 'Piano' Smith, session man and hit maker, dead at 89

An piano is shown in this Pexels file photo. (Pexels) An piano is shown in this Pexels file photo. (Pexels)

MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Huey 'Piano' Smith, session man and hit maker, dead at 89

Huey "Piano" Smith, a beloved New Orleans session man who backed Little Richard, Lloyd Price and other early rock stars and with his own group made the party favorites "Don't You Just Know It" and "Rockin' Pneumonia and Boogie Woogie Flu," has died. He was 89.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social