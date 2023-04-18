How U.S. election lies, libel law are key to Fox News defamation suit

MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

opinion

opinion | Tom Mulcair: Why all the fuss about Twitter's description of CBC?

Why all the fuss about Twitter describing the CBC as 'government-funded media'? The CBC is government-funded media. It matters little if it’s 69 per cent or 70 per cent It’s a simple fact that it is majority government funded, argues former NDP leader Tom Mulcair.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social