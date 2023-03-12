How does Oscars voting work? This is how winners are decided

How BBC host's tweet, suspension upended U.K.'s sports weekend

The BBC's sports coverage was hit with a second day of severe disruptions Sunday as dozens of staff refused to work in solidarity with top soccer host Gary Lineker, who was suspended by the broadcaster after he tweeted criticism of the British government's asylum policy.

