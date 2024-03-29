How Beyonce answered Dolly Parton’s call and switched up the lyrics to 'Jolene'

Dolly Parton’s wish has come true.

During a 2022 interview with “The Daily Show,” Parton was asked about the hundreds of cover versions of her 1973 country classic “Jolene” and the one artist yet to record the song who Parton hoped would do so, Beyoncé.

“I don’t know if she’s even got the message, but wouldn’t that be killer? I think she’s fantastic and beautiful and I love her music.” Parton said. “I would just love to hear ‘Jolene’ done in just a big way, kind of like how Whitney (Houston) did my ‘I Will Always Love You.’ Someone that could take my little songs and make ’em like powerhouses. That would be a marvelous day in my life if she ever does ‘Jolene.”

Done and done.

Beyoncé includes a version of Parton’s hit on her “Renaissance” sequel, “Act II: Cowboy Carter.” The song is introduced by Parton herself.

“Hey miss Honey B, it’s Dolly P. You know that hussy with the good hair you sing about? Reminded me of someone I knew back when, except she has flamin’ locks of auburn hair,” Parton says, referencing Beyoncé’s lyrics from “Sorry.” “Bless her heart

Just a hair of a different color but it hurts just the same.”

Beyoncé’s version of “Jolene” follows. While it holds true to the original melodically, Bey puts her own spin on the lyrics. For example, instead of “I’m beggin’ of you, please don’t take my man,” Beyoncé sings, “I’m warning you, don’t come for my man.”

Parton fully approves.

“Wow, I just heard Jolene,” Parton wrote in a statement on social media on Friday. “Beyoncé is giving that girl some trouble and she deserves it! Love, Dolly P.”