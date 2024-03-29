Entertainment

    • How Beyonce answered Dolly Parton’s call and switched up the lyrics to 'Jolene'

    Share

    Dolly Parton’s wish has come true.

    During a 2022 interview with “The Daily Show,” Parton was asked about the hundreds of cover versions of her 1973 country classic “Jolene” and the one artist yet to record the song who Parton hoped would do so, Beyoncé.

    “I don’t know if she’s even got the message, but wouldn’t that be killer? I think she’s fantastic and beautiful and I love her music.” Parton said. “I would just love to hear ‘Jolene’ done in just a big way, kind of like how Whitney (Houston) did my ‘I Will Always Love You.’ Someone that could take my little songs and make ’em like powerhouses. That would be a marvelous day in my life if she ever does ‘Jolene.”

    Done and done.

    Beyoncé includes a version of Parton’s hit on her “Renaissance” sequel, “Act II: Cowboy Carter.” The song is introduced by Parton herself.

    “Hey miss Honey B, it’s Dolly P. You know that hussy with the good hair you sing about? Reminded me of someone I knew back when, except she has flamin’ locks of auburn hair,” Parton says, referencing Beyoncé’s lyrics from “Sorry.” “Bless her heart
    Just a hair of a different color but it hurts just the same.”

    Beyoncé’s version of “Jolene” follows. While it holds true to the original melodically, Bey puts her own spin on the lyrics. For example, instead of “I’m beggin’ of you, please don’t take my man,” Beyoncé sings, “I’m warning you, don’t come for my man.”

    Parton fully approves.

    “Wow, I just heard Jolene,” Parton wrote in a statement on social media on Friday. “Beyoncé is giving that girl some trouble and she deserves it! Love, Dolly P.”

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    N.B. man wins $64 million from Lotto 6/49

    A New Brunswicker will go to bed Thursday night much richer than he was Wednesday after collecting on a winning lottery ticket he let sit on his bedroom dresser for nearly a year.

    Record-setting pop tab collection for Ontario boy

    It started small with a little pop tab collection to simply raise some money for charity and help someone — but it didn’t take long for word to get out that 10-year-old Jace Weber from Mildmay, Ont. was quickly building up a large supply of aluminum pop tabs.

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News