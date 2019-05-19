

CTVNews.ca Staff, with a report from CTV News Saskatoon’s Saron Fanel





A Canadian woman can finally talk about her small role on Game of Thrones, now that the last episode of the medieval fantasy show has aired.

University of Saskatchewan student Keara Carter appeared as an extra on three episodes in 2018. She played a White Walker and a resident of Flea Bottom.

The show shot at night, so Carter was able to do the job while attending classes during the day toward her astrophysics degree in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

The 23-year-old GoT fan knew that Belfast was a filming hotspot and a local tour guide helped her land the unusual part-time job.

“He took my picture and then submitted it,” Carter told CTV Saskatoon. “And then I guess they thought I could be a good dead person.”

It was difficult, but Carter managed to keep what she saw secret from prying friends.

“They just want to know the spoilers and I’m not supposed to talk about it,” she said.

While the show may have come to an end, Carter’s time in Westeros isn’t over yet.

She’ll be heading back to Belfast and plans to work as an extra on the upcoming Game of Thrones prequel.