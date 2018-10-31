Home of late music icon Aretha Franklin listed for sale
Aretha Franklin performs at the International Jazz Day Concert on the South Lawn of the White House of the Washington, Friday, April 29, 2016. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Published Wednesday, October 31, 2018 2:50PM EDT
BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. -- The suburban Detroit home of the late "Queen of Soul" is for sale.
Aretha Franklin's 385-square-metre brick Colonial-style house in Bloomfield Township is listed for US$800,000. It offers five bedrooms, seven bathrooms and access to the gated community's pool and tennis courts.
There also is a three-car garage, jetted tub with sauna and multiple decks.
Franklin was 76 and living in a riverfront apartment in downtown Detroit when she died in August from advanced pancreatic cancer. Her songs "Think" and "Respect" are R&B classics.
Franklin died without a will. Her tangible assets include several pieces of property in the Detroit area that according to tax assessors' estimates are worth at least $2 million, with a market value that could easily be twice that.