TORONTO -- Just in time for Halloween, fans of “The Silence of the Lambs” now have the opportunity to buy the Victorian home belonging to the serial killer Buffalo Bill in the psychological horror film.

While the three-storey home was depicted as being in Ohio in the movie, it’s actually located in Perryopolis, Pa., approximately 50 kilometres south of Pittsburgh.

According to the listing by Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, the five-bedroom home is situated on 1.76 acres of land along the Youghiogheny River and features a detached three-car garage, a built-in pool, and vintage train caboose on the property.

Photos of the house, which was originally built in 1910, show a charming interior that is significantly more welcoming than what was portrayed in the Academy Award-winning film.

In those scenes, the home where Buffalo Bill, played by Ted Levine, is squatting after he murdered the rightful owner is dark and dilapidated with debris strewn about everywhere.

Even the infamous basement where Buffalo Bill holds a woman captive in the film is different in reality. That’s because the basement scenes in the movie were actually filmed on a separate set and not inside the home itself.

However, that hasn’t stopped the realtors from reminding potential buyers about the home’s famous past with “Silence of the Lambs” posters and memorabilia prominently displayed in several rooms.

The listing also states that the home has undergone some “recent improvements,” including new floors for the wrap-around-porch and gazebo, the addition of a rose bed garden and fountain, refinished hardwood floors in the attic, and a new hot water tank.

The home’s original hardwood floors, woodwork, light fixtures, pocket doors, fireplaces, and wallpaper remain in “pristine condition,” according to the realtors.

“With everything the home offers AND ties to the classic horror film. This ionic property would make for an amazing Airbnb!” the listing said.

It’s the second time in recent years the home has gone up for sale. In 2015, the owners listed the home for US$249,000, but they only received $195,000 for it after it sat on the market for nearly a year.

This time around, however, the home is up for sale for an even higher price of $298,500.

With files from The Associated Press