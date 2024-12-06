Entertainment

    • 'Home Alone' house up for sale for US$3.8 million in Chicago suburb – but not the one you're thinking of

    In this March 7, 2010, file photo, Macaulay Culkin poses backstage during the 82nd Academy Awards in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles. (AP file) In this March 7, 2010, file photo, Macaulay Culkin poses backstage during the 82nd Academy Awards in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles. (AP file)
    Share

    "You don't have to be afraid" when you spot this north suburban Chicago listing on Zillow. Social media sleuths noticed that the house next door to the iconic "Home Alone" house in Winnetka is now up for sale.

    In the 1990 holiday movie, Old Man Marley, the seemingly creepy next-door neighbour of movie star Kevin McCallister, owns the house near the McCallister family, at 681 Lincoln Avenue.

    Despite it's unsettling framing in the film, the six-bedroom, seven-bath house is listed for nearly $3.8 million (after reportedly listing at $4.8 million earlier this year). It features a large outdoor pool, a putting green, and a half-basketball court.

    If you are considering buying the house, just remember the words of Marley, "You're never too old to be afraid."

    Meanwhile, the iconic "Home Alone" house may have also found a new owner.

    Zillow has a sale "pending" on the Home Alone house, located at 671 Lincoln Ave. in Winnetka. The over 9,000-square-foot home was listed for US$5.2 million.

    The iconic brick home features five bedrooms, six bathrooms, and an indoor sports court.

    The last time the "McAllister house" was on the market was back in 2012, it sold for US$1.585 million – down from an asking price of US$2.4 million.

    According to Vanity Fair, the red brick Georgian dates back to 1920. It first gained notoriety beyond the North Shore in 1974 – 16 years before it became the "Home Alone" house – when its newly-redone kitchen made the September issue of "Better Homes & Gardens" magazine, Vanity Fair reported.

    John and Cynthia Abendshien moved into the house in 1988, and were living there when "Home Alone" was filmed. As CBS News Chicago reported back in May, the Abendshiens sold the house in 2012.

