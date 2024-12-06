'Home Alone' house up for sale for US$3.8 million in Chicago suburb – but not the one you're thinking of
"You don't have to be afraid" when you spot this north suburban Chicago listing on Zillow. Social media sleuths noticed that the house next door to the iconic "Home Alone" house in Winnetka is now up for sale.
In the 1990 holiday movie, Old Man Marley, the seemingly creepy next-door neighbour of movie star Kevin McCallister, owns the house near the McCallister family, at 681 Lincoln Avenue.
Despite it's unsettling framing in the film, the six-bedroom, seven-bath house is listed for nearly $3.8 million (after reportedly listing at $4.8 million earlier this year). It features a large outdoor pool, a putting green, and a half-basketball court.
If you are considering buying the house, just remember the words of Marley, "You're never too old to be afraid."
Meanwhile, the iconic "Home Alone" house may have also found a new owner.
Zillow has a sale "pending" on the Home Alone house, located at 671 Lincoln Ave. in Winnetka. The over 9,000-square-foot home was listed for US$5.2 million.
The iconic brick home features five bedrooms, six bathrooms, and an indoor sports court.
The last time the "McAllister house" was on the market was back in 2012, it sold for US$1.585 million – down from an asking price of US$2.4 million.
According to Vanity Fair, the red brick Georgian dates back to 1920. It first gained notoriety beyond the North Shore in 1974 – 16 years before it became the "Home Alone" house – when its newly-redone kitchen made the September issue of "Better Homes & Gardens" magazine, Vanity Fair reported.
John and Cynthia Abendshien moved into the house in 1988, and were living there when "Home Alone" was filmed. As CBS News Chicago reported back in May, the Abendshiens sold the house in 2012.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING Police believe the gunman who killed UnitedHealthcare's CEO quickly left NYC on a bus after shooting
Investigators found a backpack in Central Park that was carried by the shooter, police said Friday, following a massive sweep to find it in a vast area with lakes and ponds, meadows, playgrounds and a densely wooded section called 'The Ramble.'
Quebec premier wants to ban praying in public
Premier François Legault took advantage of the last day of the parliamentary session on Friday to announce to 'Islamists' that he will 'fight' for Quebec values and possibly use the notwithstanding clause to ban prayer in public places such as parks.
NDP's Singh forces debate on $250 cheques for more Canadians; Conservatives cut it short
With the fate of the federal government's promised $250 cheques for 18.7 million workers hanging in the balance, the NDP forced a debate Friday on a motion pushing for the prime minister to expand eligibility. The conversation was cut short, though, by Conservative MPs' interventions.
A police photographer recounts the harrowing day of the Polytechnique massacre
Montreal crime scene photographer Harold Rosenberg witnessed a lot of horror over his thirty years on the job, though nothing of the magnitude of what he captured with his lens at the Polytechnique on December 6, 1989. He described the day of the Montreal massacre to CTV Quebec Bureau Chief Genevieve Beauchemin.
Purolator, UPS pause shipments from couriers amid Canada Post strike
Purolator and UPS have paused shipments from some courier companies as they try to work through a deluge of deliveries brought on by the Canada Post strike.
Northern Ontario man sentenced for killing his dog
WARNING: This article contains graphic details of animal abuse which may be upsetting to some readers. A 40-year-old northern Ontario man is avoiding prison after pleading guilty to killing his dog earlier this year.
Sask. father who kept daughter from mom to prevent COVID-19 vaccine free from additional prison time
Michael Gordon Jackson, the Saskatchewan father who withheld his then seven-year-old daughter from her mom for nearly 100 days to prevent the girl from getting a COVID-19 vaccine, was handed a 12-month prison sentence and 200 days probation on Friday, but credited with time served.
South Korean lawmakers set to vote on impeachment after martial law debacle
South Korean lawmakers are set to vote later Saturday on impeaching President Yoon Suk Yeol over his short-lived attempt to impose martial law, as protests grew nationwide calling for his removal.
Health Canada says daily cannabis use hasn't changed much since legalization
Health Canada says daily cannabis use has remained stable since it was legalized in 2018.
Canada
-
OPP say they responded to 162 collisions in a snowy 26 hours
Police posted images of a serious pileup near Putnam Road which shuttered the 401 for seven hours.
-
Charges stayed for 5 of 8 accused in shootout outside Toronto music studio
Charges have been stayed against five of the eight people accused in a shootout near a Toronto recording studio last month.
-
A police photographer recounts the harrowing day of the Polytechnique massacre
Montreal crime scene photographer Harold Rosenberg witnessed a lot of horror over his thirty years on the job, though nothing of the magnitude of what he captured with his lens at the Polytechnique on December 6, 1989. He described the day of the Montreal massacre to CTV Quebec Bureau Chief Genevieve Beauchemin.
-
Northern Ontario man sentenced for killing his dog
WARNING: This article contains graphic details of animal abuse which may be upsetting to some readers. A 40-year-old northern Ontario man is avoiding prison after pleading guilty to killing his dog earlier this year.
-
Sask. father who kept daughter from mom to prevent COVID-19 vaccine free from additional prison time
Michael Gordon Jackson, the Saskatchewan father who withheld his then seven-year-old daughter from her mom for nearly 100 days to prevent the girl from getting a COVID-19 vaccine, was handed a 12-month prison sentence and 200 days probation on Friday, but credited with time served.
-
Jasper family reunites with cat missing 100 days in the wilderness
Nicole Klopfenstein's four-year-old tuxedo cat survived in the wilderness for more than 100 days after a ferocious wildfire forced the evacuation of the Rocky Mountain town of Jasper, Alta., this summer.
World
-
South Korean lawmakers set to vote on impeachment after martial law debacle
South Korean lawmakers are set to vote later Saturday on impeaching President Yoon Suk Yeol over his short-lived attempt to impose martial law, as protests grew nationwide calling for his removal.
-
U.S. federal judge rules Alabama city must allow gay pride float at Christmas parade
A federal judge has ordered an Alabama city to allow an LGBTQ2S+ pride group to participate in the city's Christmas parade on Friday, after the mayor initially blocked the group from the annual event citing unspecified 'safety concerns.'
-
Princess of Wales takes another step in return to public life after chemotherapy with carol service
The Princess of Wales will take another step Friday in her return to public life following cancer treatment as she hosts her annual Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey.
-
Jury awards US$310 million to parents of teen killed in fall from Orlando amusement park ride
The parents of a 14-year-old Missouri boy who fell to his death from an Orlando amusement park ride in 2022 have won a US$310 million verdict against the attraction's Austrian builder.
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES Moment of flirtation led to image of CEO shooting suspect's face, law enforcement official says
The investigation into and search for the masked gunman who stalked and killed the head of UnitedHealthcare has moved into its third day. Here's the latest.
-
Trump offers a public show of support for Pete Hegseth, his embattled nominee to lead the Pentagon
U.S. president-elect Donald Trump on Friday offered a public show of support for Pete Hegseth, his embattled choice to lead the Defense Department and his views on women in combat.
Politics
-
NDP's Singh forces debate on $250 cheques for more Canadians; Conservatives cut it short
With the fate of the federal government's promised $250 cheques for 18.7 million workers hanging in the balance, the NDP forced a debate Friday on a motion pushing for the prime minister to expand eligibility. The conversation was cut short, though, by Conservative MPs' interventions.
-
Canada will appoint a new Arctic ambassador and open two new consulates in the region
Canada will appoint a new Arctic Ambassador and open two new consulates in the region to help deal with what it calls changing geopolitical dynamics in the Arctic, as part of its newly launched Arctic Foreign Policy.
-
Lower immigration will slow economic growth, but won't cause recession: report
A new report suggests the federal government's rapidly reduced immigration targets will significantly slow economic growth, but not enough to trigger a recession.
Health
-
U.S. government to begin expanded testing of milk supply to better track the spread of bird flu
The U.S. Department of Agriculture will begin testing raw milk from dairy silos around the nation in an effort to better track the H5N1 bird flu that has been spreading in dairy cattle since March.
-
Health Canada says daily cannabis use hasn't changed much since legalization
Health Canada says daily cannabis use has remained stable since it was legalized in 2018.
-
How the combination of diapers and splash pads led to 10K illnesses
New research is raising concerns about the safety of splash pads, which can be ground zero for germs and greatly increase the risk of spreading disease.
Sci-Tech
-
World's oldest-known wild bird lays an egg in Hawaii at age 74
The oldest known wild bird in the world has laid an egg at the ripe age of about 74, her first in four years, U.S. wildlife officials said.
-
Handwriting may solve a 700-year-old mystery, experts believe
Crime-solving techniques applied to a medieval illuminated manuscript in Paris may have solved a centuries-old puzzle — the true identity of a leading Byzantine painter who injected humanity into the rigid sanctity of Orthodox religious art.
-
NASA pushes back astronaut flights to the moon again
NASA announced more delays Thursday in sending astronauts back to the moon more than 50 years after Apollo.
Entertainment
-
'Home Alone' house up for sale for US$3.8 million in Chicago suburb – but not the one you're thinking of
Social media sleuths noticed that the house next door to the iconic 'Home Alone' house in Winnetka is now up for sale.
-
Taylor Swift to play first Vancouver show tonight
It’s been a long time coming, but Taylor Swift’s first show in Vancouver has finally arrived.
-
Soggy night for Swifties? Umbrellas not allowed at Taylor Swift concert venue in Vancouver
There's heavy rain in the forecast for the first night of Taylor Swift's sold-out Eras Tour in downtown Vancouver – and umbrellas are prohibited at the concert venue.
Business
-
Canada's 6.8% jobless rate boosts bets for 50-point interest rate cut
Canada had 1.5 million unemployed people in November, propelling its jobless rate to a near-eight-year high outside of the pandemic era and boosting chances of a large interest rate cut on Dec. 11.
-
As postal strike enters fourth week, pressure mounts for Ottawa to step in: experts
As the Canada Post strike drags into a fourth week, experts say there's growing pressure on the government to act as the business community's calls for intervention get louder.
-
TikTok's future uncertain after appeals court rejects its bid to overturn possible U.S. ban
A federal appeals court panel on Friday unanimously upheld a law that could lead to a ban on TikTok in a few short months, handing a resounding defeat to the popular social media platform as it fights for its survival in the U.S.
Lifestyle
-
Montreal blacksmith says he has a 'place in paradise' as Notre-Dame reopens its doors
Five years ago, Notre-Dame Cathedral erupted in flames. A column of smoke rose above the Paris skyline as the historic cathedral, which took 182 years to build between the 12th and 14th centuries, was reduced to a smouldering shell.
-
'A well-loved piece': Historic carousel display from Hudson’s Bay Company store lands at Winnipeg shop
When a carousel setup from the Hudson’s Bay Company became available during an auction, a Winnipeg business owner had to have it.
-
'Kind of surreal to me that I own a movie theatre': N.S. cinema keeps cameras rolling
A small theatre in Amherst, N.S., is fighting to keep the magic of cinema alive in the community amid stiff competition from larger chains.
Sports
-
Canada's Jonathan David scores milestone goal in Lille win over Brest in France
Canadian striker Jonathan David scored twice to go past the 100-goal career mark for Lille in a 3-1 win over Brest in Ligue 1 play Friday.
-
Montreal's Lu Dort is defensive backbone of top-ranked Oklahoma City Thunder
Lu Dort is averaging 9.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game this year, low offensive numbers for a starting swingman, but it's not scoring that gets him on the floor. He is a defensive beast for the Oklahoma City Thunder.
-
Caitlin Clark debuts in Sportico’s highest-paid female athletes list while Coco Gauff is at No. 1 for second year in a row
Basketball sensation Caitlin Clark has featured on the list of the highest-paid female athletes for the first time while Coco Gauff tops the standings for the second year in a row, according to Sportico’s 2024 rankings.
Autos
-
80-year-old driver with expired licence accused of going nearly double the speed limit in eastern Ontario
Ontario Provincial Police say a man caught stunt driving on Highway 37 near Tweed, Ont. Thursday was 80 years old, and his licence was expired.
-
More than 200,000 SUVs recalled in Canada, U.S. over fuel leak concern
Honda is recalling approximately 12,000 vehicles in Canada
-
Electric vehicle reliability improving but lagging gas models: Consumer Reports survey
The reliability of electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids has dramatically improved, narrowing a wide gap with gas-powered automobiles, according to the latest survey by Consumer Reports.
Local Spotlight
'A well-loved piece': Historic carousel display from Hudson’s Bay Company store lands at Winnipeg shop
When a carousel setup from the Hudson’s Bay Company became available during an auction, a Winnipeg business owner had to have it.
Regina home recognized internationally for architectural design
Jane Arthur and her husband David began a unique construction project in 2014. Now, a decade later, their home in Regina's Cathedral neighbourhood has won a title in the Urban House and Villa category at the World Architecture Festival.
Calgary director Kiana Rawji turns her lens toward slums of Nairobi with 'Mama of Manyatta'
Two films shot in Kenya by a director and writer based in Brooklyn who grew up in Calgary are getting their Calgary premiere screening Saturday.
N.S. woman finds endangered leatherback sea turtle washed up on Cape Breton beach
Mary Janet MacDonald has gone for walks on Port Hood Beach, N.S., most of her life, but in all those years, she had never seen anything like the discovery she made on Saturday: a leatherback sea turtle.
'It moved me': Person returns stolen Prada bag to Halifax store; owner donates proceeds
A Halifax store owner says a person returned a Prada bag after allegedly stealing it.
'It's all about tradition': Bushwakker marking 30 years of blackberry mead
The ancient art of meadmaking has become a holiday tradition for Regina's Bushwakker Brewpub, marking 30 years of its signature blackberry mead on Saturday.
Alberta photographer braves frigid storms to capture the beauty of Canadian winters
Most people want to stay indoors when temperatures drop to -30, but that’s the picture-perfect condition, literally, for Angela Boehm.
N.S. teacher, students help families in need at Christmas for more than 25 years
For more than a quarter-century, Lisa Roach's middle school students have been playing the role of Santa Claus to strangers during the holidays.
Nova Scotia girl battling rare disease pampered with Swiftie spa day
A Nova Scotia girl battling a rare disease recently had her 'Wildest Dreams' fulfilled when she was pampered with a Swiftie salon day.
Vancouver
-
Soggy night for Swifties? Umbrellas not allowed at Taylor Swift concert venue in Vancouver
There's heavy rain in the forecast for the first night of Taylor Swift's sold-out Eras Tour in downtown Vancouver – and umbrellas are prohibited at the concert venue.
-
The East Van Cross could be moving to a new location
The iconic East Van Cross could be getting a new home, as Vancouver councillors are set to discuss moving the artwork to a more accessible location.
-
Charges approved against carjacking suspect who was shot by Vancouver police
Days after a carjacking suspect was shot by police in East Vancouver, several criminal charges have been approved against him.
Toronto
-
Woman facing 96 animal welfare charges in connection with unlicensed kennel in Hamilton
A woman is facing 96 animal welfare charges in connection with an unlicensed kennel in Hamilton, where two pet owners claimed their dogs died while in her care.
-
Hamilton police shut down ‘open air drug market’ they say was 'run like a business'
Hamilton Police say that they have shut down an "open air drug market" in the vicinity of a downtown laneway that appeared to be "run like a business."
-
Charges stayed for 5 of 8 accused in shootout outside Toronto music studio
Charges have been stayed against five of the eight people accused in a shootout near a Toronto recording studio last month.
Calgary
-
Calgary's Fueling Brains Academy targeted by 'possible data breach'
Calgary police say a strange email addressed to parents of students at Fueling Brains Academy did not come from the business.
-
Calgarians panicked as Canada Post strike enters fourth week
The impacts of the Canada Post strike are ramping up as other shippers pause their pick-ups to clear growing backlogs.
-
Alberta working to get money's worth on Turkish medication deal after 2 years
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says the government is working to get taxpayer value for the money it paid for medication that has yet to be approved and delivered.
Ottawa
-
OC Transpo to open Trillium Line in three stages starting Jan. 6
OC Transpo general manager Renee Amilcar announced the Lines 2 and 4 will open in three phases, starting with five-day service Monday to Friday beginning Jan. 6.
-
Another blast of snow coming to Ottawa this weekend
It’s cold this Friday in Ottawa, as it feels like minus 17 in the morning and minus 10 in the afternoon with windchill.
-
Vigils held in eastern Ontario to mark 35 years since Montreal massacre
Friday marks 35 years since the Montreal massacre, where 14 women were shot and killed at École Polytechnique.
Montreal
-
'Duty to learn': Vigils mark 35th anniversary of Polytechnique anti-feminist killings
Braving a biting winter wind, dignitaries gathered in front of Polytechnique Montréal's main campus on Friday to pay tribute to the 14 women killed at the Montreal institution in an anti-feminist attack 35 years ago.
-
Quebec premier wants to ban praying in public
Premier François Legault took advantage of the last day of the parliamentary session on Friday to announce to 'Islamists' that he will 'fight' for Quebec values and possibly use the notwithstanding clause to ban prayer in public places such as parks.
-
A police photographer recounts the harrowing day of the Polytechnique massacre
Montreal crime scene photographer Harold Rosenberg witnessed a lot of horror over his thirty years on the job, though nothing of the magnitude of what he captured with his lens at the Polytechnique on December 6, 1989. He described the day of the Montreal massacre to CTV Quebec Bureau Chief Genevieve Beauchemin.
Edmonton
-
Security guard killed at Edmonton apartment building
Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a security guard in central Edmonton on Friday morning.
-
'Focus on bad guys': Albertans react to expansion of federal gun ban
A local gun store owner says the new federal gun ban has left the industry shell-shocked.
-
Alberta working to get money's worth on Turkish medication deal after 2 years
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says the government is working to get taxpayer value for the money it paid for medication that has yet to be approved and delivered.
Atlantic
-
Maritime weekend weather: Cold start and snowy finish
Colder temperatures lie ahead for the weekend in the Maritimes with another swipe of snow and rain expected Sunday.
-
N.S. RCMP search for Prospect Bay man wanted on provincewide warrant
The RCMP is searching for a Nova Scotia man wanted on a provincewide warrant.
-
Sister of man found dead in Kentville, N.S., speaks out
The sister of a 52-year-old man found dead in a tent in Kentville, N.S., on Wednesday is speaking out on her loss.
Winnipeg
-
Cops and taxes could be highlights of the next Winnipeg budget
Higher property tax hikes and more cops could be coming in next week's city budget.
-
Manitoba premier hints at change of location for supervised drug consumption site
The Manitoba government signalled Friday it is open to changing the location of a proposed supervised drug consumption site that had been revealed two days earlier and met with criticism.
-
'A well-loved piece': Historic carousel display from Hudson’s Bay Company store lands at Winnipeg shop
When a carousel setup from the Hudson’s Bay Company became available during an auction, a Winnipeg business owner had to have it.
Regina
-
Bernadette McIntyre named Saskatchewan's 24th Lieutenant Governor
Saskatchewan’s 24th Lieutenant Governor will be Bernadette McIntyre after being appointed to the position by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday.
-
Roses handed out in commemoration of polytechnic massacre
Members of the YWCA handed out roses at the University of Regina to bring awareness to violence against women.
-
Sask. father who kept daughter from mom to prevent COVID-19 vaccine free from additional prison time
Michael Gordon Jackson, the Saskatchewan father who withheld his then seven-year-old daughter from her mom for nearly 100 days to prevent the girl from getting a COVID-19 vaccine, was handed a 12-month prison sentence and 200 days probation on Friday, but credited with time served.
Kitchener
-
Threat that caused school lockdowns in Guelph came from the United States
Guelph Police Service is releasing more information about a call that caused two schools to go into lockdown and a third to implement hold-and-secure measures earlier this week.
-
University of Waterloo harnessing the power of alpaca poop
The University of Waterloo is trying to create an unusual type of compost.
-
Legal experts concerned about promised encampment legislation
Legal experts are raising concerns about human rights violations as the provincial government promises more powers to deal with growing encampments across the province.
Saskatoon
-
Bernadette McIntyre named Saskatchewan's 24th Lieutenant Governor
Saskatchewan’s 24th Lieutenant Governor will be Bernadette McIntyre after being appointed to the position by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday.
-
Saskatoon-based dog rescue operator ordered to pay $27K for defamatory Facebook posts
A Saskatoon-based dog rescue operator has been ordered to pay over $27,000 in damages to five women after a judge ruled she defamed them in several Facebook posts.
-
Are other cities better at clearing snow than Saskatoon?
One of the noticeable changes during Saskatoon’s 2025 budget deliberations at city hall this past week was an increase to the snow and ice budget.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ontario man sentenced for killing his dog
WARNING: This article contains graphic details of animal abuse which may be upsetting to some readers. A 40-year-old northern Ontario man is avoiding prison after pleading guilty to killing his dog earlier this year.
-
How the combination of diapers and splash pads led to 10K illnesses
New research is raising concerns about the safety of splash pads, which can be ground zero for germs and greatly increase the risk of spreading disease.
-
Purolator, UPS pause shipments from couriers amid Canada Post strike
Purolator and UPS have paused shipments from some courier companies as they try to work through a deluge of deliveries brought on by the Canada Post strike.
London
-
SIU: driver that fled OPP traffic stop in Arva fatally injured
The SIU says OPP tried to stop a vehicle for a traffic infraction in Arva on Saturday night. Investigators say the vehicle sped away, then crashed into another vehicle.
-
Although the snow is tapering off, some roads are still closed or not cleaned yet
The snow that has been battering southwestern Ontario is expected to begin to let up – however, we’re not out of the woods just yet.
-
Pedestrian struck by impaired driver in London's west end
A motor vehicle collision in the west end of London has led to impaired driving charges for a 59-year-old man.
Barrie
-
Driver charged after passing snow plow in front of oncoming OPP vehicle
A driver was pulled over and charged after passing a snow plow in front of an oncoming OPP vehicle.
-
Multi-vehicle crash on Highway 400 snarled traffic
A three-vehicle crash on Highway 400 snarled Friday afternoon traffic.
-
Man arrested after 16-hour standoff with Barrie police seeks to be released from custody
The 43-year-old man taken to hospital in distress following a 16-hour armed standoff with Barrie police last month is seeking bail.
Windsor
-
Suspects sought after two hardware store break-ins
Essex County OPP are investigating two overnight break-ins at hardware stores.
-
Homeless encampment returns to the chagrin of residents
Ashley Harrington's problem was solved for a short time, but then a homeless encampment returned behind her property.
-
Annual Holiday Toy and Collectors show raising funds for Adopt-A-Vet: 'We've got to give back'
The holiday season is a time for joy, but for many Canadian veterans who are alone, it can be increasingly sad.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. ombudsman to investigate delay in sending social assistance cheques amid post strike
Thousands of social assistance cheques have not been distributed in British Columbia because of the Canada Post strike, prompting an investigation by provincial ombudsperson Jay Chalke.
-
B.C. minister wants new safety plan for Victoria schools, threatens board removal
British Columbia Education Minister Lisa Beare has appointed a special adviser to help the Victoria school board "revise and improve" its safety plan after it barred police from schools except in emergencies.
-
Victoria man sentenced for sexually assaulting teen after supplying her drugs
A Victoria man has been sentenced to five years in prison for twice sexually assaulting a teenage girl – one of four minors he was convicted of targeting over an eight-month period in 2018.
Kelowna
-
Study of 2023 Okanagan wildfires recommends limiting development in high-risk areas
A study into the devastating wildfires that struck British Columbia's Okanagan region in 2023 has recommended that government and industry limit development in high-fire-risk areas.
-
Kelowna, B.C., to host the Memorial Cup in the spring of 2026
The Western Hockey League's Kelowna Rockets will host the Memorial Cup in the spring of 2026, the Canadian Hockey League said Wednesday.
-
545 vehicles impounded in 332 days: BC Highway Patrol pleads for drivers to slow down
Mounties with the BC Highway Patrol in Kelowna say they've impounded more than 545 vehicles for excessive speed and aggressive driving so far this year. That works out to more than 1.6 per day.
Lethbridge
-
Lethbridge Hurricanes host Medicine Hat Tigers for annual Toque and Teddy Toss
The Toque and Teddy Toss returns to the VisitLethbridge.com Arena on Friday evening. The most popular game of the year will once again have a positive impact on the community.
-
Glow Lethbridge teams up with local charities to help give back
Glow Lethbridge has partnered with a number of charities this holiday season to help give back.
-
A new partnership looks to improve and maintain trails in Lethbridge's river bottom
A new partnership in Lethbridge will look to improve and maintain paths within the city's river bottom trail network.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Northern Ontario man sentenced for killing his dog
WARNING: This article contains graphic details of animal abuse which may be upsetting to some readers. A 40-year-old northern Ontario man is avoiding prison after pleading guilty to killing his dog earlier this year.
-
Sault College health students showcase their work
Sault College students from three different health-care programs had the opportunity to present their work to local industry leaders at the institute’s second Health Care Research Showcase.
-
Northern Ont. police catch liquor store thief, getaway driver
Two people from southern Ontario have been charged in connection with a liquor store robbery Wednesday in the Town of Thessalon. The suspects were caught after trying to flee on Highway 17 and hiding the booze in a snowbank.
N.L.
-
'Kids are scared': Random attacks have residents of small-city N.L. shaken
Mount Pearl, near St. John's, has been the scene for three random attacks in November. Police have arrested and charged seven youth.
-
'They're sitting ducks:' More women with disabilities unhoused due to abuse, violence
New data show women with disabilities are more likely to be forced into homelessness because of violence or abuse.
-
GivingTuesday: Food banks need help, but charity won't end hunger, advocates say
It's GivingTuesday, and some directors of food banks and anti-poverty groups say the day underlines a conundrum for their organizations.